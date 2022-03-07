People cross on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, on March 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

March 07, 2022

The latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia launched military operation against Ukraine on February 26, 2022

As Russia instensified its shelling of Ukranian regions Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday that Russia would only halt its military operation if Ukraine stopped fighting and Moscow’s demands were met.

Civilian evacuation from the port city of Mariupol was halted was for a second time due to continued Russian offensive.

India has so far evacuated nearly 16,000 nationals, as more flights are scheduled to evacuate Indian citizens over the day.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

India

PM Modi to speak to Ukrainian President Zelensky: Govt. sources

According to government sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukraine President Zelensky on the phone today morning. - Nistula Hebbar

International

Brent crude up $10, shares sink as Ukraine conflict deepens

The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia.

Brent crude oil surged over $10 early Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel.

The surge followed a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian statehood was imperiled as Russian forces battered strategic locations.- AP

Odessa, Ukraine

Volunteers fill sandbags to build barricades during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the city of Odessa, Ukraine on March 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

New Zealand

New Zealand expands sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

New Zealand’s government said on Monday that it will introduce legislation to allow it to bring first-of-its-kind sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sanctions will give the country the ability to freeze Russian assets in New Zealand, prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets here to escape sanctions imposed by other countries, and stop super yachts, ships and aircraft from entering the country’s waters or airspace.

It has also released a list banning 100 individuals from traveling to New Zealand.- Reuters

International Gymnastics Federation

Russian Kuliak faces disciplinary action for ‘shocking’ behaviour

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said it will open disciplinary proceedings against Russian artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak for his “shocking behaviour” in displaying a symbol of support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during an event.

The 20-year-old finished third in the parallel bars final at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha over the weekend and displayed the letter “Z” on the front of his outfit as he stood on the podium next to Ukrainian rival Illia Kovtun, who won the gold.

Russian forces have used the letter Z as an identifying symbol on their vehicles in Ukraine following Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour. - Reuters

Ukraine

Scores of foreign volunteers to fight

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said more than 20,000 people from 52 countries have already volunteered to fight in Ukraine, where they will serve in a newly created international legion. He did not say how many of the foreign volunteers have arrived in Ukraine.

“The whole world today is on Ukraine’s side not only in words but in deeds,” Mr. Kuleba said on Ukrainian television Sunday night.

He did not name the home countries of the volunteers, saying that some of them forbid their citizens from fighting for other countries.- AP

Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas

Russian forces intensified shelling of cities in Ukraine’s center, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, as a second attempt to evacuate besieged civilians collapsed. With the Ukrainian leader urging his people to take to the streets to fight, Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted blame for the invasion, saying Moscow’s attacks could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.”

The outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, faced stepped-up shelling late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said. Heavy artillery hit residential areas in Kharkiv and shelling damaged a television tower, according to local officials.

The attacks dashed hopes that more people could escape the fighting in Ukraine, where Russia’s plan to quickly overrun the country has been stymied by fierce resistance.- AP

Kyiv, Ukraine

A Ukrainian man rides his bicycle near a factory and a store burning after it had been bombarded in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Britain

Britain pledges $100 million to help keep Ukrainian state running

Britain will provide $100 million (75.6 million pounds) to Ukraine through the World Bank, seeking to keep core state functions running and mitigate financial pressures caused by Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.

Britain has sought a central role in the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by providing defensive military aid, arguing for tougher sanctions again the Kremlin and offering financial support.

Mariupol, Ukraine

Ukrainian port city evacuation bid again fails as civilian toll grows

A civilian disaster is growing in Ukraine as attempts to evacuate residents of besieged port city Mariupol failed for a second day, with President Volodymyr Zelensky denouncing “murder” as he warned of more shelling to come Monday.

New shelling and attacks have sent soaring numbers of refugees fleeing, sometimes under fire, as the death toll mounts.

“It’s murder, deliberate murder,” Mr. Zelensky raged in an address.- AFP

Russia

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia's war in Ukraine.

TikTok said Russian users of its popular social media app would no longer be able to post new videos or livestreams and they also wouldn’t be able to see videos shared from elsewhere in the world.

Sumy

Nearly 16,000 Indians evacuated from Ukraine so far, but it’s a long wait for 700 in Sumy

India has brought back its over 15,920 nationals on 76 flights under the evacuation mission ‘Operation Ganga’ that was launched following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials said on Sunday. However, around 700 students are still trapped in Sumy, waging a grim battle for survival with supplies depleting fast and exit routes to safety blocked by fierce fighting.