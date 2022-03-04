A Ukrainian serviceman walks past as fire and smoke rises over a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

March 04, 2022 08:54 IST

The latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia launched military operation against Ukraine on February 26, 2022

Russian forces pressed their war Thursday on Ukraine, shelling a nuclear power station even as the two sides negotiated safe corridors to safely evacuate citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Indian students were being held hostage in a train station in Kharkiv. However, this claim was dismmissed by the Ministry of External Affairs saying, “We have not received any reports of any hostage situation regarding any student.”

On Thursday, 2,185 Indian nationals returned in 10 special civilian flights from Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland. More than 7,400 persons were expected to be brought back on Friday and Saturday.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Ukraine

Fire at Ukraine nuclear plant ‘extinguished’: emergency services

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow Friday of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster after he said invading Russian forces attacked a nuclear power plant.

Ukraine’s emergency services said it had regained access to the facility after accusing the Russian military of initially blocking rescuers from reaching the blaze.

“As of 05:20 at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar, State Emergency Service units went to put out the fire in the training building,” the state emergency services wrote on Facebook.

“It was established that the premises on the third, fourth and fifth floors were on fire,” it said of the five-storey building.

There were no reported victims, and 44 people and 11 vehicles were involved in the extinguishing operation, it added.- AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine

Indian student reportedly shot at in Kyiv: V.K. Singh

An Indian student has reportedly been shot at and injured in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V. K. Singh said on Friday.

Mr. Singh is in Poland currently to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

“Today, we heard reports that a student leaving Kyiv was shot at. He was taken back to Kyiv. This will happen in a fighting,” the minister told media persons.- PTI

Russia

Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, CEO says

Home rental company Airbnb Inc is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said in a tweet on Thursday.- Reuters

United Kingdom

Putin could ‘threaten the safety of all of Europe’: UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of endangering all of Europe Friday, after invading Russian forces attacked a Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

“The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe,” according to a Downing Street statement, adding that Johnson will seek an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours.- AFP

Ukraine

Zelenskyy updates Biden on nuclear plant fire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy updated U.S. President Joe Biden about the fire at a nuclear power station shelled by Russian troops.

The White House said Biden and Zelenskyy urged Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.

Biden also got another update on the situation from the undersecretary for nuclear security at the U.S. Department of Energy and the administrator of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration.

Zelenskky also spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the attack.- AP

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Surveillance camera footage shows Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during shelling in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine on March 4, 2022, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media. Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube/via REUTERS

U.S.A.

Biden urges Russia to allow emergency responders to Ukraine nuclear site

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Russia to cease firing on a Ukrainian power plant and to allow in emergency services, as a senior US official said there was no sign of “elevated levels of radiation.”

“President Biden joined President Zelensky in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site,” a White House readout of a call between the two leaders said.

Additionally, the senior US official said “our latest information shows no indications of elevated levels of radiation, and we’re monitoring closely.”- AFP

Ukraine

Russia shells Europe’s largest nuclear plant, starting fire

Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city by shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.

The assault on the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant came as the invasion entered its second week with Russian forces gaining ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. Elsewhere, another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility and had set fire to one of its six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.- AP

U.S.A.

U.S. hits Putin allies, press secretary with new sanctions

The Biden administration ordered new sanctions blocking Russian business oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle on March 4 in response to Russian forces’ fierce pummeling of Ukraine.

Those targeted by the new sanctions include Mr. Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, and Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Mr. Putin.

India

India dismisses claims by Russia, Ukraine on hostage situation involving Indians in Kharkiv

India on March 3 rejected claims by both Russia and Ukraine that Indian students are being held hostage in the besieged city of Kharkiv and said it has requested the support of Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking them out from the conflict zone and neighbouring areas.

India’s comments came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s office claimed that some Indian students were “actually taken hostage” by the Ukrainian security forces to use them as a “human shield”.

Ukraine

Ukraine seeks truce in talks with Russia

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met on Thursday and Kyiv said it would call for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to evacuate its besieged citizens, as the war entered its second week with Ukrainian cities surrounded and under bombardment.

Hundreds of Russian soldiers and Ukrainian civilians have been killed since President Vladimir Putin sent his troops over the border on February 24. Russia itself has been plunged into isolation never before experienced by an economy of such size.