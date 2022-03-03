A man walks past the remains of Russian military vehicles in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

March 03, 2022 08:29 IST

The latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia launched military operation against Ukraine on February 26, 2022

The number of people fleeing Ukraine reached 1 million, according to the UNHCR, and is expected to grow in the coming days as Russian forces continue to advance into Ukranian territory.

Moscow’s global isolation intensifed as the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted 141-5 (35 abstentions) to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calling on Moscow to unconditionally withdraw its troops. The International Criminal Court launched a probe into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide in Ukraine, while the European Union cut seven Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system and banned Kremlin-controlled media outlets RT and Sputnik from broadcasting into the bloc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic coversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin discussing the safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine. Indian Air Force’s first evacuation flight landed in Delhi early on Thursday, while three more are expected to land later in the day.

A second round of negotiations talks between Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place today.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

India

Ministry of External Affairs issues a statement refuting reports of Indian students being held hostage in Ukraine

Kherson, Ukraine

Russian forces capture Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russian forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Kherson, local officials confirmed, the first major urban centre to fall since Moscow invaded one week ago.

“The (Russian) occupiers are in all parts of the city and are very dangerous,” Gennady Lakhuta, head of the regional administration, wrote on messaging service Telegram late Wednesday.

The strategic port city of 290,000 people near the Black Sea came under siege as Russian forces pressed ahead with their offensive across other urban centres.

Another key Ukrainian port, Berdiansk, has already been seized by Russian troops, while Mariupol has repelled attacks “with dignity,” according to that city’s mayor, Vadim Boichenko.- AFP

U.S.A.

U.S. says Russia blocks independent news outlets, social media

The United States accused Russia on Wednesday of launching a “full war on media freedom and the truth” by blocking independent news outlets and preventing Russians from hearing news of the invasion of Ukraine.

“Russia’s government is also throttling Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram platforms that tens of millions of Russia’s citizens rely on to access independent information and opinions,” the State Department said in a statement.

Russians also used social media to connect to each other and the outside world, it added. - Reuters

Mumbai

Another flight from Bucharest carrying Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

A flight from Bucharest landed in Mumbai Thursday carrying Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, an official said.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed the passengers as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1202 landed here.

“I have been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to welcome you. There were around 17,000 Indians, including students, stranded there (in Ukraine) and the PM started Operation Ganga to evacuate them,” Danve said, interacting with passengers inside the aircraft.- PTI

New Delhi

IAF’s first evacuation flight with 200 Indians lands in Delhi

The Indian Air Force’s first evacuation flight with 200 Indians from Romanian capital Bucharest landed at the Hindon air base here in the early hours of Thursday, sources said.

The first flight—which was conducted using C-17 military transport aircraft—landed in Delhi at 1.30 am.

Three more C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) with approximately 300 evacuees from Ukraine will land at the Hindon airbase by 8 am on Thursday, sources said.- PTI

Ukraine

Russians besiege Ukrainian ports as armored column stalls

Russian forces laid siege to two strategic Ukrainian seaports Wednesday and pressed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city, while the huge armored column threatening Kyiv appeared stalled outside the capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up the resistance. He vowed that the invaders would have “not one quiet moment” and described Russian soldiers as “confused children who have been used.”

With fighting going on on multiple fronts across the country, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Mariupol, a large city on the Azov Sea, was encircled by Russian forces, while the status of another vital port, Kherson, a Black Sea shipbuilding city of 280,000, remained unclear.- AP

Ukraine

Ukraine refugees reach 1 million in 7 days

The U.N. refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed.

The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2 percent of Ukraine’s population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020.

The U.N. agency has predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward.- AP

International Criminal Court

ICC to start ‘active’ probe into war crimes in Ukraine

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor said Wednesday an active probe into possible war crimes in Ukraine “will immediately proceed” after his office received the backing of 39 countries.

The countries include all EU member states, as well as Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland and several Latin American countries.

“I have notified the ICC Presidency a few moments ago of my decision to immediately proceed with active investigations in the Situation” in Ukraine, Karim Khan wrote in a statement.

“Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced,” he added.- AFP

U.S.A.

Biden administration ‘spared no effort’ to persuade India on U.N. vote condemning Russia: U.S. diplomat Donald Lu

The Biden administration pulled out all the stops to persuade India to vote with 141 other countries who condemned Russia for attacking Ukraine, top U.S. diplomat Donald Lu said.

Mr. Lu was speaking to members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday, just after India had abstained from a vote on the U.N. General Assembly resolution.

Kharkiv, Ukraine

Indian students fume at embassy’s ‘short notice’ advisory leave Kharkiv

There is anger and exasperation among hundreds of Indian students and professionals in Kharkiv after the Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory on Wednesday asking them to leave the city at a “short notice”.

“If the situation was this bad, why did the government not ask us to leave before. Students like me repeatedly asked the government to take some action as the situation was worsening rapidly. But despite these requests nothing happened. And, now students have been asked to leave at such a short notice,” said Bhanvi Bhatia who managed to rush to the main train station in Kharkiv and was lucky to board a train, but she feared for many left behind.

European Union

EU cuts Russian banks from SWIFT, bans RT, Sputnik

The European Union on Wednesday cut seven Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system and banned Kremlin-controlled media outlets RT and Sputnik from broadcasting into the bloc.

The measures, effective immediately, were the latest ratcheting up of the Western-coordinated sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, now in its seventh day.