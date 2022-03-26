Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russia signals less ambitious goals in Ukraine war

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Local residents sit on a bench near an apartment building destroyed in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on March 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia’s attack on Ukranian territories continued as Ukrainian authorities reported that about 300 people died following a Russian airstrike on March 16, that blew up a theater where hundreds of civilians were sheltering.

Russian forces appear to be shifting their focus from Ukraine’s capital to the contested Donbas region, possibly signaling a new phase of the war.

The United States and the European Union on Friday announced a move to further squeeze Russia economically — a partnership to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy and dry up the billions of dollars the Kremlin gets from the sale of fuel.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

United Kingdom

U.K. to fund 2 million pounds of food supplies for encircled Ukrainian cities

- Britain said on Saturday it would fund 2 million pounds ($2.6 million) worth of vital food supplies for areas of Ukraine which are encircled by Russian forces following a direct request from the Ukrainian government.

Britain said around 25 truckloads of dried food, tinned goods and water will be transported by road and rail from warehouses in Poland and Slovakia to the most at-risk Ukrainian towns and cities.

“The need on the ground in Ukraine is clear, with so many people in encircled areas trapped in basements without access to food or water,” Alice Hooper, the British Foreign Office’s Humanitarian Adviser, said in a statement.- Reuters

Ukraine

Ukraine’s Zelensky again asks for peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again appealed to Russia to negotiate an end to the war, but says Ukraine would not agree to give up any of its territory for the sake of peace.

In his nightly video address to the nation Friday, Zelenskyy appeared to be responding to Col. Gen Sergei Rudskoi, deputy chief of the Russian general staff, who said Russian forces would now focus on “the main goal, the liberation of Donbas.”- AP

Russia

Russia signals less ambitious goals in Ukraine war

Russia signalled on Friday it may dial back its war aims to focus on eastern Ukraine after failing to break the nation’s resistance in a month of fighting and attacks on civilians, including up to 300 feared killed in the bombing of a theatre being used as a bunker.

Ukraine

Russia using ‘old methods of warfare’ Ukraine intel chief says

The Russian army is riddled with informers and using “old methods of warfare” against Ukrainian forces, the head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency GUR said in an interview published Friday.

Brigadier General Kyrylo Budanov also told US publication The Nation that a “very large number of people” have been mobilized to engage in guerrilla warfare behind Russian lines.

Budanov said that although Ukrainian forces have held out against the Russian military for a month, the situation remains “very difficult.”

“We have large Russian forces on our territory, and they have encircled the cities of Ukraine,” he said. “As for the prospects of peace, despite the negotiations, they still remain vague and unpredictable.”- AFP

U.S.A.

Russians rethink advance on Kyiv, claims U.S. official

A senior United States defence official says Russia's military advance on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv appears to have halted as it turns its focus to fighting elsewhere in the country.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe an internal U.S. military assessment of the war, said on Friday that Russia appears to be concentrating more on fighting for control of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region rather than its ground offensive aimed at capturing Kyiv, at least for now.

Russia

Putin compares attacks on Russian culture to Nazi book burnings

President Vladimir Putin on Friday slammed the West for discriminating against Russian culture, which he likened to Nazi supporters burning books in the 1930s.

"Today they are trying to cancel a thousand-year-old country," Mr. Putin said during a televised meeting with Russian winners of culture-related prizes.