Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Ukraine’s prosecutor office says 112 children killed in war in Ukraine

A woman walks next to the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

March 19, 2022 09:04 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

As Russia continued its offensive into Ukranian territories, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of stalling negotiation talks.

Meanwhile India on Friday strongly justified its right to go ahead with purchase of Russian energy after the U.S. urged the country to stop buying Russian oil and gas.

An informed source said India’s energy sector was dependent on large imports and that the country’s dependence on imported energy should not be “politicised.”

Advertising

Advertising

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that mortal remains of Naveen S.G., who was killed in shelling in Ukraine on March 1, would arrive in Bengaluru on Monday.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Ukraine

Ukraine hopes ten humanitarian corridors will operate on Saturday

Ukraine hopes to evacuate civilians on Saturday via ten humanitarian corridors from cities and towns on the front line of fighting with Russian forces, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She said a corridor had been agreed for the besieged city of Mariupol, although the authorities’ previous efforts to evacuate civilians there under a temporary ceasefire have mostly failed, with both sides trading blame.- Reuters

Kyiv, Ukraine

This photograph taken on March 18, 2022 shows smoke rising after an explosion in Kyiv. | Photo Credit: AFP

Mariupol, Ukraine

Big steel plant ‘being destroyed’ in Mariupol

In the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian and Russian forces are fighting for the Azovstal steel plant, one of the biggest in Europe, said Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, in televised remarks on Saturday.

“Now there is a fight for Azovstal. … I can say that we have lost this economic giant. In fact, one of the largest metallurgical plants in Europe is actually being destroyed,” Mr. Denysenko said.- AP

Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official

The Ukrainian military imposed a 38-hour curfew in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, starting at 1400 GMT on Saturday and ending early on Monday, deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said.

“Do not go outside at this time!” he said in an online post.

The regional capital has become an important point of transit for some of the 35,000 people estimated to have fled the besieged Mariupol city in the southeast.- Reuters

Ukraine

Clearing live ordnance in Ukraine will take years

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky says it will take years to defuse the unexploded ordnance once the Russian invasion is over.

Monastyrsky told The Associated Press in an interview on Friday that the country will need Western assistance to carry out the massive undertaking after the war.

“A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine, and a large part haven’t exploded. They remain under the rubble and pose a real threat,” Monastyrsky said in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. “It will take years, not months, to defuse them.”

In addition to the unexploded Russian ordnance, Ukrainian troops have planted land mines at bridges, airports and other key locations to prevent the Russians from using them.- AP

Russia

Russia says it has used hypersonic missiles in Ukraine

Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday it had destroyed a large underground depot for missiles and aircraft ammunition in Ukraine’s Ivano-Frankivsk region using hypersonic missiles, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry said it had also destroyed Ukrainian military radio and reconnaissance centres near the port city of Odessa using a coastal missile system, Interfax reported.- Reuters

Ukraine

Local residents carry water from the food warehouse, on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People’s Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukraine

Ukraine’s prosecutor office says 112 children killed in war in Ukraine

The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said on Saturday that 112 children have been killed so far in the war in Ukraine.

It also said on Telegram that 140 children had been wounded.- Reuters

Ukraine

Humanitarian corridor for evacuation in Ukraine’s Luhansk region will be open on Saturday - governor

A humanitarian corridor for evacuations in Ukraine’s Luhansk region will be opened on Saturday morning, regional governor Serhiy Gaiday said on Telegram.

“A humanitarian corridor has been agreed, we will try to evacuate people and bring food today. A ‘regime of silence’ has been agreed for March 19, starting at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT),” Mr. Gaiday said.- Reuters

India

Body of Indian student killed in Ukraine to be donated to medical college after last rites

The family of Naveen Gyanagoudar, the medical student who was killed in war-hit Ukraine, has decided to donate his body to Davanagere Medical College after performing the final rites.

Naveen’s father Shekharappa Gyanagoudar made the announcement after it was conveyed to the family that the embalmed mortal remains of Naveen would reach Bengaluru on Monday.

Ukraine

Zelensky says it is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the war.

Mr. Zelensky said Ukraine had always offered solutions for peace and wanted meaningful and honest negotiations on peace and security, without delay.

“I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk,” he said in a video address released in the early hours of Saturday.- Reuters

Lviv, Ukraine

A cloud of smoke raises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine, on March 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

International Space Station

3 Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colours that appeared to match the Ukrainian flag. The men were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month.

Ukraine

Ukraine ‘temporarily’ loses access to Sea of Azov

Ukraine’s defence ministry said late on Friday it lost access to the Sea of Azov “temporarily” as invading Russian forces were tightening their grip around the Sea’s major port of Mariupol.

“The occupiers have partially succeeded in the Donetsk operational district, temporarily depriving Ukraine of access to the Sea of Azov,” Ukraine’s defence ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify in its statement whether Ukraine’s forces have regained access to the Sea.- Reuters

Mariupol, Ukraine

Zelenskyy says 9,000 leave besieged Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian forces are blockading Ukraine’s largest cities to create a “humanitarian catastrophe” with the aim of persuading Ukrainians to cooperate with them.

He says Russians are preventing supplies from reaching surrounded cities in the center and southeast of the country.

“This is a totally deliberate tactic,” Mr. Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation, filmed outside in Kyiv, with the presidential office in the lamplight behind him.

He said more than 9,000 people were able to leave besieged Mariupol in the past day, and in all more than 180,000 people have been able to flee to safety through humanitarian corridors.- AP

Russia

US basketball star detained in Russia, in shadow of Ukraine war

Detained for more than a month in Russia, US basketball star Brittney Griner has become an unlikely victim of the war in Ukraine— and the best way to free her remains a crucial question.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA champion, was detained in Moscow airport on February 17 on charges of carrying vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her luggage.

She was immediately placed in a detention center, and on Thursday a Russian court extended her arrest until May 19.- AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine

A family at their sleeping site in a metro station that is being used as a bomb shelter, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

U.S.A.

Bill Clinton and George W. Bush show solidarity with Ukraine

Two former US presidents, Democrat Bill Clinton and Republican George W. Bush, showed their support Friday for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion by visiting a Ukrainian church in Chicago.

The two men, who wore blue and yellow ribbons in the colors of Ukraine’s flag, laid bouquets of sunflowers, the country’s national emblem, in front of the Catholic Church of Saints Volodymyr and Olha before taking a moment to reflect.- AFP

Moscow, Russia

Putin appears at big rally in Moscow as troops press attack in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin appeared at a huge flag-waving rally at a Moscow stadium on Friday and lavished praise on his troops fighting in Ukraine, three weeks into the invasion that has led to heavier-than-expected Russian losses on the battlefield and increasingly authoritarian rule at home.

Ukraine

Roger Federer to donate $500,000 to support Ukrainian children

Roger Federer will be donating $500,000 through his foundation to ensure children affected by the war in Ukraine are provided with care and access to education, the former world number one said on Friday.

"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace," Federer said on Twitter.

United Nations

Russia using UN to spread propaganda, Western states say

Russia is using the UN Security Council to spread disinformation and propaganda about its invasion of Ukraine, six Western members states said Friday.

They made the allegation at a council meeting called at Russia's request to discuss its allegations that Ukraine is developing biological weapons.