Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Australia to send lethal weapons to Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier walks past debris of a burning military truck, on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine on February 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

February 28, 2022 09:07 IST

The latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia launches military operation against Ukraine

Almost four days after Russia began its military operation, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a delegation will meet with Russian officials at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border.

This development followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s orders to put Russian nuclear forces on high alert, a move that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said was timed to put pressure on Ukraine during the negotiations.

The Russian invasion has so far resulted in the deaths of 352 Ukrainian civilians including 14 children, according to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry. Additionally, around 400,000 Ukrainians have crossed into the EU since the start of the offensive.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Ukraine

UN says Ukraine radioactive waste site struck

The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but there are no reports of damage to the buildings or indications of a release of radioactive material.

In a statement late Sunday, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi says Ukrainian authorities informed his office about the overnight strike. He says his agency expects to soon receive the results of on-site radioactive monitoring.

The report came a day after an electrical transformer at a similar disposal facility in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was damaged.

Such facilities typically hold low-level radioactive materials such as waste from hospitals and industry, but Grossi says the two incidents highlight a “very real risk.”- AP

Ukraine

Blasts heard in Ukraine’s Kyiv, Kharkiv - Ukrainian information body

Blasts were heard in Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said.

Kyiv had been quiet for a few hours prior to that, it said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app.- Reuters

Australia

Australia to send lethal weapons to Ukraine

Australia will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion.

The Australian government’s announcement Monday gave no details on what material it may be sending. The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a $3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for support of the besieged country.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin since Thursday.- AP

European Union

EU scrambles for Ukrainian refugee response

The European Union on Sunday moved to coordinate a welcome for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, talking notably about offering them temporary protection status.

Around 400,000 Ukrainians have crossed into the EU since the start of the offensive on Thursday, according to an AFP tally. Half of them entered Poland, its government said.

A meeting of EU interior ministers raised the possibility of giving Ukrainians status under an as yet unused 2001 Temporary Protection Directive that would allow them to live and work in the European Union for up to three years.

“A very big majority” of ministers were in favour of rapidly activating that option, said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency.- AFP

Ukraine

Google temporarily disables Google Maps live traffic data in Ukraine

Alphabet Inc’s Google confirmed on Sunday it has temporarily disabled for Ukraine some Google Maps tools which provide live information about traffic conditions and how busy different places are.

The company said it had taken the action of globally disabling the Google Maps traffic layer and live information on how busy places like stores and restaurants are in Ukraine for the safety of local communities in the country, after consulting with sources including regional authorities.

Big tech companies including Google have said they are taking new measures to protect users’ security in the region.- Reuters

European Union

EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as a member: “They are one of us”

Ukraine belongs in the European Union and the bloc would like to see the country be a part of it in time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Euronews on Sunday in an interview.

“Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in,” Von der Leyen said.

Her comments came hours after the 27-nation EU decided to supply weapons to Ukraine, a first in the bloc’s history.- Reuters

UNSC

U.N. Security Council votes to discuss Ukraine at General Assembly, India abstains

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on February 27 afternoon, voted to convene an emergency special session of the General Assembly to consider a resolution, vetoed by Russia on Friday, on the situation in Ukraine. The resolution condemned Russia’s aggression and calling for it to withdraw from Ukraine unconditionally. The General Assembly will take up the issue at 10 a.m. New York time on Feb. 28, Secretary General Antonio Guterress announced.

India, along with China and the U.A.E., abstained from Sunday’s vote, as was the case on Friday. Russia voted against the resolution and eleven UNSC members voted in favour of it. Given the vote was procedural, no country had a veto, and the resolution was adopted.

India

Safety of our students top priority: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a two hour long, high level meeting on February 27 evening on the Russian attack on Ukraine and told External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla that ensuring the safety of Indian students in war torn Ukraine was the Government’s top priority.

Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Shringla, among other officials of the security establishment, were present at the meeting. “PM Modi said ensuring safety of our students and evacuating them is our top priority,” said a source, adding that “it was discussed to further enhance cooperation with neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite evacuation”.

Poland

For Indians, Poland border poses a big hurdle

As the first batches of Indians evacuated from Ukraine started arriving back home, thousands of others still stranded in various parts of the war-torn country continued to appeal to the Indian government to rescue them.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla described the process of evacuation as ‘challenging’ and said the Indian embassies in Hungary, Romania, Poland and Ukraine have deployed all officials to help the students who are caught in the midst of a “live conflict”.