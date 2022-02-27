Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | NATO leaders agree to bolster eastern forces after invasion

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on February 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

February 27, 2022 08:29 IST

The latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions after Russia launches military operation against Ukraine

As Russian troops continued to close in on the Ukranian capital city of Kyiv, sanctions on Russia were intensified with U.S., European Union, and United Kingdom agreeing to block “selected” Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial system.

The United Nations said more than 1,50,000 Ukrainians had fled for Poland, Moldova and other neighbouring countries and warned the number could grow to 4 million if fighting escalates.

Two Air India flights, each carrying more than 200 Indians evacuees from Ukraine, landed in Mumbai and Delhi yesterday. Air India’s third evacuation flight, AI1940, which will depart from Hungarian capital Budapest, is also scheduled to return with evacuees to Delhi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a telephonic conversation with Ukranian President Zelensky sought facilitation of Ukranian authorities for an expedited evacuation of Indians. President Zelensky urged India to provide political support in U.N. Security Council. On Saturday, India had abstained from the UNSC resolution condemning Russian agression.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

U.S.A.

Ukraine’s top diplomatic envoy in the U.S. urges countries to sever diplomatic relations with Russia

Ukraine’s top diplomatic envoy in the U.S. is urging countries to sever diplomatic relations with Russia over its invasion of their country.

Ambassador Oksana Markarova’s request came in an emergency meeting Friday at the Washington-based Organization of American States, whose members were debating a resolution condemning the military attack ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

“It’s hard to imagine that something like this happens in the center of Europe in the 21st Century,” an emotional Ms. Markarova said during the meeting. She urged delegates to supply Ukraine with defensive weapons and follow the lead of the Federated States of Micronesia, a Pacific island nation that earlier Friday broke all ties with Russia.- AP

Karnataka

Karnataka Minister for Revenue R. Ashok recevied students who came from Ukraine via Mumbai today morning at Kempegowda International Airport. Photo: Handout

Rome

Pope makes personal appeal in remarkable Russia embassy trip

Pope Francis went to the Russian Embassy on Friday to personally “express his concern about the war” in Ukraine, in an extraordinary, hands-on papal gesture that has no recent precedent. Francis later assured a top Ukrainian Greek Catholic leader he would do “everything I can” to help.

Usually, Popes receive ambassadors and heads of state in the Vatican, and diplomatic protocol would have called for the Vatican foreign minister to summon the Russian ambassador. Pope Francis is the Vatican head of state, and for him to leave the walled city state and travel a short distance to the Russian Embassy to the Holy See was a sign of his anger at Moscow’s invasion and his willingness to appeal personally for an end to it.

“The Holy See press office confirms that the pope went to the Russian Embassy to the Holy See on Via della Conciliazione, clearly to express his concern about the war. He was there for just over a half-hour,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

Pope Francis has called for dialogue to end the conflict and has urged the faithful to set next Wednesday as a day of fasting and prayer for peace in Ukraine. But he has refrained from publicly calling out Russia by name, presumably for fear of antagonizing the Russian Orthodox Church.- AP

NATO

NATO leaders agree to bolster eastern forces after invasion

U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts agreed Friday to send thousands of troops backed by air and naval support to protect allies near Russia and Ukraine in response to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade, the organization’s top civilian official said.

Speaking after chairing a NATO summit, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation organization will send parts of the NATO Response Force and elements of a quickly deployable spearhead unit to the alliance’s eastern flank. It’s the first time the force has been used to defend NATO allies.

Stoltenberg did not say how many troops would be sent or where they might go, but he did confirm that the move would involve land, sea and air power.

In response to Europe’s biggest security crisis in decades, Stoltenberg said, “We are now deploying the NATO Response Force for the first time in a collective defense context. We speak about thousands of troops. We speak about air and maritime capabilities.”- AP

European Union

EU agrees to freeze assets of Putin, foreign minister Lavrov

With a military intervention in Ukraine off the table, countries around the world looked to heap more financial punishment on Moscow, including the European Union’s approval of an asset freeze on Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The EU’s unanimous decision, part of a broader sanctions package, indicated that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to force Putin to stop the brutal invasion of Russia’s neighbor and from unleashing a major war in Europe.- AP

New Delhi

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delh. Air India’s second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the airport in the early hours of February 27, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Russia

Russia booted from Eurovision Song Contest over Ukraine

The European Broadcasting Union says that Russia will not be allowed an entry in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The union said in a statement Friday that given the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry would bring the competition into “disrepute.’‘

“The EBU is an apolitical member organisation of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service,’’ the union said on Twitter. “We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”- AP

Russia

Russia puts ‘partial restriction’ on Facebook access

Russian authorities on Friday announced the “partial restriction” of access to Facebook after the social media network limited the accounts of several Kremlin-backed media over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said Friday it demanded that Facebook lift the restrictions it placed Thursday on state news agency RIA Novosti, state TV channel Zvezda, and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru. The agency said Facebook didn’t reinstate the media outlets.

The restrictions on the accounts, according to Roskomnadzor, included marking their content as unreliable and imposing technical restrictions on the search results to reduce the publications’ audiences on Facebook.- AP

Ukraine

Former tennis player Stakhovsky enlists in Ukraine's reserve army

Ukrainian former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky enlisted in his country's reserve army last week prior to Russia's invasion, he said, despite a lack of military experience, although he can handle a gun.

The 36-year-old Stakhovsky, who won four ATP titles and had a shock win over Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013, said on Saturday he was willing to take up arms in Ukraine's defence.

Romania

Romania, which shares around 600 kilometres (372 miles) of borders with Ukraine to the north, is seeing an influx of refugees from the country as many flee Russia’s attacks.

Refugees who fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine sit in the event hall of a hotel offering shelter in Siret, Romania on February 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia

YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from earning ad dollars

YouTube on Saturday barred Russian state-owned media outlet RT and other Russian channels from receiving money for advertisements that run with their videos, similar to a move by Facebook, after the invasion of Ukraine.

Citing “extraordinary circumstances,” YouTube said that it was “pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions” such as the European Union’s. Ad placement is largely controlled by YouTube.

The EU on Wednesday announced sanctions on individuals including Margarita Simonyan, whom it described as RT’s editor-in-chief and “a central figure” of Russian propaganda.

Videos from the affected channels also will come up less often in recommendations, YouTube spokesperson Farshad Shadloo said. He added that RT and several other channels would no longer be accessible in Ukraine due to a Ukrainian government request.

Ukraine Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted earlier on Saturday that he contacted YouTube “to block the propagandist Russian channels — such as Russia 24, TASS, RIA Novosti.”- Reuters

Ukraine

Musk activates Starlink internet service in Ukraine

Elon Musk said Saturday his company SpaceX’s Starlink satellite broadband service had been activated in Ukraine, after a Kyiv official urged the tech titan to provide his embattled country with stations.

“Starlink service is now active in Ukraine,” Musk tweeted, adding “more terminals en route.”

The tweet came some 10 hours after Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov urged Musk to provide Starlink services to Ukraine, days after it was invaded by neighboring Russia.- AFP

Ukraine

Ukraine roads company removing road signs to confuse Russians

A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country.

“The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain,” the company Ukravtodor said in a Facebook update late on Friday.

It posted an edited photo of a standard road sign in which directions to nearby cities have been replaced with profanities- Reuters

Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv

The Ukrainian president’s office said Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned that the explosion, which it said looked like a mushroom cloud, could cause an “environmental catastrophe” and advised residents to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze and to drink plenty of fluids.

Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Iryna Venediktova, said the Russian forces have been unable to take Kharkiv, where a fierce battle is underway.- AP

Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

The U.S. and European allies announced the moves in a joint statement as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to “hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin.”

The central bank restrictions target access to the more than $600 billion in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal, and are meant to block Russia’s ability to support the ruble as it plunges in value amid tightening Western sanctions.

Saturday’s move also includes cutting key Russian banks out of the SWIFT financial messaging system, which daily moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world.

The fine print of the sanctions was still being ironed out over the weekend, officials said, as they work to limit the impact of the restrictions on other economies and European purchases of Russian energy.- AP

Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian troops zero in on Kyiv as 1,50,000 Ukrainians flee

Russian troops closed in on Kyiv and skirmishes flared on its outskirts on February 26 as Ukraine’s leader vowed to continue battling an invasion by a much better-armed adversary. Terrified men, women and children sought safety inside and underground amid a 39-hour curfew the Government imposed to keep people off the streets.

“We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised.

Germany

In a major shift, Germany will send weapons to Ukraine

In a significant shift, the German Government said it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine, which is fighting to keep Russia from invading its capital city. Germany is also ready to also support some restrictions of the SWIFT global banking system for Russia, officials said.

Germany’s chancellery announced on February 26 evening that it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine “as quickly as possible”.