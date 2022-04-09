Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Zelensky calls for ‘firm global response’ to train station bombing

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ukraine called for more weapons and harsher sanctions after it blamed Russia for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at a train station packed with women, children and the elderly fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive in the east.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the strike in Kramatorsk in the eastern region of Donetsk a deliberate attack on civilians.

Meanwhile, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged another 100 million pounds ($130 million) in high grade military equipment to Ukraine, saying Britain wants to help Ukraine defend itself. The European Union nations also agreed to ban Russian coal in the first sanctions on the vital energy industry.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Ukraine

Zelensky calls for ‘firm global response’ to train station bombing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a “firm global response” Friday after a missile strike killed 52 people at a train station in eastern Ukraine where civilians had gathered to flee a feared Russian offensive.

“This is another Russian war crime for which everyone involved will be held accountable,” Zelensky said in a video message, referring to Friday’s missile strike, whose victims included five children.

“World powers have already condemned Russia’s attack on Kramatorsk. We expect a firm global response to this war crime,” he continued.

At least 52 people including five children were killed, the regional government said, while Zelensky reported 300 wounded, saying the strike showed “evil with no limits”.- AFP

Ukraine

Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station

A missile hit a train station in eastern Ukraine where thousands had gathered Friday, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive, Ukrainian authorities said.

Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead covered with tarps, and the remnants of a rocket painted with the words “For the children,” which in Russian implied that children were being avenged by the strike, though the exact reason remained unclear. About 4,000 civilians had been in and around the station, heeding calls to leave before fighting intensifies in the Donbas region, the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said.- AP

U.S.A.

Don’t expect Russia to be ousted from UN Security Council: White House

A day after Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House on Friday said it does not anticipate the same for Moscow in the Security Council where it is a veto-wielding Permanent Member.

“I know a question has been asked about whether Russia should be kicked out of being a permanent member. We don’t anticipate that happening,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news briefing.

“But obviously, the step taken yesterday to suspend Russia from the UNHRC is an indication of the global response and horror at the atrocities we have seen happen on the ground in Ukraine. But beyond that, I don’t have any other predictions of reforms,” she said.- PTI

Russia

Europe agrees to ban Russian coal, but struggles on oil, gas

The European Union nations have agreed to ban Russian coal in the first sanctions on the vital energy industry over the war in Ukraine, but it has underlined the 27 countries' inability to agree so far on a much more sweeping embargo on oil and natural gas that would hit Russia harder but risk recession at home.

United Kingdom

U.K., European Union impose sanctions on Putin's daughters

Britain and the European Union have added two adult daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin to their sanctions list, as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia's economy, businessmen and oligarchs in retaliation for the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

The British government said on Friday that it is imposing asset freezes and travel bans on Putin’s daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, as well as Yekaterina Vinokurova, daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.