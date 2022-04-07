Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to heavily damaged residential buildings in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

April 07, 2022 09:04 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

As the Russian invasion of Ukranian areas continues, the mayor of the besieged city of Mariupol said that more than 5,000 civilians have been killed so far, among them 210 children.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the UNGA is expected to vote on the resolution calling for the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council, after which members will make their statements on the situation in Ukraine.

The United States announced further sanctions on Russian entities and individuals, including a ban on American investments in Russia and sanctions on the families of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar said that India will be “glad” to help in bringing about a resolution to the crisis in Ukraine.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Ukraine

Ukraine Foreign Minister tells NATO allies to give Kyiv all weapons ‘it needs’

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday called on NATO members to provide Kyiv with all the weaponry it needs to fight Russia.

“My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. Its weapons, weapons, and weapons,” Kuleba told journalists at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“I call on all allies to put aside their hesitations, their reluctance, to provide Ukraine with everything it needs,” he said at a meeting with alliance foreign ministers.- AFP

Ukraine

Ukraine to press West for full energy embargo on Russia

Ukraine will keep up demands on the West for an oil and gas embargo on Russia after its invasion of the country, the Ukrainian foreign minister said on Thursday.

Dmytro Kuleba also called for the dispatch of more planes, air defence systems, missiles and military vehicles from NATO allies.

“We will continue to insist on full oil and gas embargo,” he told reporters at NATO, speaking alongside Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.- Reuters

Boston, U.S.A.

Russian, Belarusian runners banned from Boston Marathon

Russian and Belarusian runners will not be allowed to take part in this year’s Boston Marathon because of the invasion of Ukraine, organisers said on Wednesday.

Russian and Belarusian athletes living in their respective countries are barred from the April 18 race, the Boston Athletic Association said.

However, Russian and Belarusian citizens not residing in either country would be allowed to take part, but not under the flag of either nation.

“Like so many around the world we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” Boston Athletic Association chief executive Tom Grilk said.- AFP

U.S.A.

U.S. Senate to vote on revoking Russia’s trade status, oil ban

The Senate will take up legislation Thursday to end normal trade relations with Russia and to ban the importation of its oil, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday.

Both bills have been bogged down in the Senate, frustrating lawmakers who want to ratchet up the U.S. response as the Ukraine war enters a gruesome new phase.

It’s been three weeks since the House passed the trade suspension measure that paves the way for President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on certain Russian imports. At the time, the legislation was billed as sending a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies about the economic isolation Russia will face for invading Ukraine.- AP

Ukraine

Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

The mayor of the besieged port city of Mariupol put the number of civilians killed there at more than 5,000 Wednesday, as Ukraine collected evidence of Russian atrocities on the ruined outskirts of Kyiv and braced for what could become a climactic battle for control of the country’s industrial east.

Ukrainian authorities continued gathering up the dead in shattered towns outside the capital amid telltale signs Moscow’s troops killed civilians indiscriminately before retreating over the past several days.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russian military continues to build up its forces in preparation for the new offensive in the east, where the Kremlin has said its goal is to “liberate” the Donbas, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial heartland. He said Ukraine, too, was preparing for battle.

“We will fight and we will not retreat,” he said.- AP

Russia

Putin’s daughters, sanctioned by U.S., hidden from public eye

Little is known publicly about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughters, sanctioned on Wednesday by the US government over Moscow’s “atrocities in Ukraine.”

The US Treasury identified the daughters as Katerina Tikhonova, “a tech executive whose work supports ... the Russian defense industry” and Maria Vorontsova, who leads state-funded genetics research programs “personally overseen by Putin.”

A senior US official said Washington believes “Putin’s assets are hidden with family members.”- AFP

UNGA

UNGA to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council over Bucha killings

India’s vote at the UN General Assembly will be watched closely, as a resolution sponsored by the U.S., U.K. and other countries seeks to suspend Russia’s membership of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), where it is an elected member, after the discovery of mass graves and human rights excesses in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

Thus far, India has abstained on at least 10 resolutions critical of Russia at the UN Security Council, UN General Assembly, Human Rights Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

India

Stand on Ukraine | Government planning high-level diplomatic outreach

As differences with the United States, the E.U. and other allied partners grow over India’s position on Russia and Ukraine, the government is planning to reach out with a number of high–level diplomatic meetings planned in the next few months, sources said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Washington over the weekend for “2+2” ministerial talks with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defence Secretary Gen. (Retd.) Lloyd Austin and other meetings on April 11–13 and will travel later this month to Tokyo for another “2+2”.

U.S.A.

U.S. announces more Russia sanctions

Days after gruesome images of murdered civilians in the Bucha suburb of Kyiv surfaced, the White House announced that it would impose further sanctions on Russian entities and individuals, including a ban on American investments in Russia and sanctions on the families of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The latest round of punitive measures would be applied in concert with the EU and Group of Seven (G7) countries, the Biden administration announced.

Ukraine

Bucha killings | Pope slams 'horrendous cruelty' in Ukraine

Pope Francis on April 6 hit out at the "ever more horrendous cruelty" in Ukraine, after the murder of civilians in the town of Bucha near the capital. "The recent news about the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, instead attests to new atrocities, such as the Bucha massacre," the Pope said during his weekly general audience at the Vatican.