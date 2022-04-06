Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Twitter moves to limit reach of Russian govt accounts

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

Ahead of the ‘2+2’ dialogue, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed the latest developments in Ukraine.

India condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, calling for an independent U.N. inquiry.

The United States announced Tuesday it will send $100 million in additional anti-armor weapons to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to provide technical and expert support for an investigation into crimes committed by Russian troops in Bucha and elsewhere.

Mr. Zelenskyy told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the atrocities committed by Russian troops are no different from terrorists like the Islamic State extremists as he demanded immediate action to bring the Kremlin’s forces to justice for “war crimes”.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

USA

U.S. to ban ‘all new investment’ in Russia on Wednesday: source

The United States, in coordination with the G7 and European Union, will ban “all” new investments in Russia on Wednesday in its latest round of sanctions, a source said.

The joint measures, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and alleged carrying out of atrocities, “will include a ban on all new investment in Russia, increased sanctions on financial institutions and state-owned enterprises in Russia, and sanctions on Russian government officials and their family members,” the source familiar with the sanctions told AFP Tuesday. -AFP

Russia

Twitter moves to limit reach of Russian govt accounts

Twitter announced Tuesday it was introducing new measures against Russian government accounts to reduce the impact of official propaganda on the social network.

The official accounts will no longer be “recommended” to Twitter users across all categories of the app, including in searches, the platform said in a statement. -AFP

Finland

Finland boosts defence spending by 2 bn euros over Ukraine

Finland announced Tuesday it would increase its military spending by more than two billion euros over the next four years, saying the decision was spurred on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision to increase the defence budget follows unusually short budget negotiations in the Nordic country that shares Europe’s longest land border with Russia.

“The war in Europe has fundamentally changed our security environment,” Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said in a statement. -AFP

New Zealand

New Zealand introduces new sanctions, tariffs on Russian imports

The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it was introducing a 35% tariff on all imports from Russia and would extend existing export prohibitions to industrial products closely connected to strategic Russian industries.

“The images and reports emerging of atrocities committed against civilians in Bucha and other regions of Ukraine is abhorrent and reprehensible, and New Zealand continues to respond to Putin’s mindless acts of aggression,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement. -Reuters

Russia

Intel suspends business operations in Russia

Intel Corp is suspending all business operations in Russia, effective immediately, the U.S. chipmaker said on Tuesday, adding that it has implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to its global operations.

“Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace,” it added. -Reuters

Russia

EU allies expel over 200 Russian diplomats, staff

EU nations expelled dozens more Russian diplomats Tuesday amid increasing outrage over the Ukraine conflict, in coordinated moves that have seen more than 200 envoys and staff sent home in 48 hours.

After Germany and France announced around 75 expulsions between them Monday, countries including Italy, Spain and Slovenia followed suit Tuesday -- while the European Union itself declared “persona non grata” a group of Russian officials working with its institutions. -AFP

Russia

Russia’s Lavrov says Bucha war crime claims aim to ‘torpedo’ Ukraine talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said the discovery of bodies in the Ukrainian town of Bucha was a “provocation” aimed at scuppering talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

“A question arises: What purpose does this blatantly untruthful provocation serve? We are led to believe it is to find a pretext to torpedo the ongoing negotiations,” Lavrov said in a video message broadcast on Russian television. -AFP