Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

As seen from the air, the massive Komodor logistics park lies in ruins, after being bombed and burnt during the Russian invasion on April 19, 2022, near Makariv, Ukraine | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Moscow said Tuesday that Russian forces had opened a humanitarian corridor for Ukrainian troops who agreed to lay down their arms to leave the embattled city of Mariupol.

Russia said on Tuesday it was expelling 36 diplomats from two European countries in retaliation for similar measures taken against Moscow’s foreign envoys over the Kremlin’s military operation in Ukraine.

Russia on April 19 called on Ukrainian forces to “immediately” lay down arms and issued a new ultimatum for the defenders of the besieged port city of Mariupol to give up their resistance.

China told Russia it will continue to increase “strategic coordination” with it regardless of international volatility, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ukraine said Tuesday there would be no humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians in the country for a third consecutive day because there has been no agreement with Russia.

U.S. President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said. The United States is set to approve another $800 million in military aid for Ukraine, less than a week after announcing a package of the same amount, U.S. media reported Tuesday.

Here are the latest updates

Russia

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east

Russia assaulted cities and towns along with boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.

If successful, the Russian offensive in what is known as the Donbas would essentially slice Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory following the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm the capital, Kyiv, and heavier-than-expected casualties nearly two months into the war. -AP

Ukraine

IAEA says Chornobyl nuclear plant has reestablished ties with state regulator

Ukraine told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday that direct communications had been restored between the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and the state atomic power regulator after Russian troops left the facility, the IAEA said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the development was “very good news,” adding he would lead a team of experts to the plant later this month to carry out a series of assessments. -Reuters