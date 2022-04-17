Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russia renews attacks on Kyiv, Zelensky issues talks ultimatum

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

A car moves past residential houses damaged by a military strike Russia’s invasion in the village of Kukhari, in Kyiv region, Ukraine on April 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow’s pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that peace talks with Moscow will be scrapped if the last Ukrainian troops in the besieged port city of Mariupol are killed.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several top U.K. Cabinet ministers and politicians are banned from Russia for their “unprecedented hostile actions” of imposing sanctions over the Ukraine conflict

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Ukraine

Zelensky seeks to break Russian blockade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke on Saturday with the leaders of Britain and Sweden about how best to help those defending Mariupol and the tens of thousands of civilians trapped inside the besieged city.

Mariupol’s fate can be decided either through battle or diplomacy, he said.

“Either our partners give Ukraine all of the necessary heavy weapons, the planes, and without exaggeration immediately, so we can reduce the pressure of the occupiers on Mariupol and break the blockade,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation.

“Or we do so through negotiations, in which the role of our partners should be decisive.” Zelenskyy said the situation in Mariupol remains “inhuman” and that Russia “is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there.”- AP

Ukraine

Russia renews attacks on Kyiv, Zelensky issues talks ultimatum

Russia renewed air strikes on Kyiv on Saturday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that peace talks with Moscow will be scrapped if the last Ukrainian troops in the besieged port city of Mariupol are killed.

The fresh bloodshed in Ukraine’s capital and the mounting pressure on Mariupol came as Austria’s chancellor, the first European leader to meet with Vladimir Putin in person since the invasion began, said he thought the Russian president “believes he is winning the war”.

“The elimination of our troops, of our men (in Mariupol) will put an end to any negotiations,” Zelensky told the Ukrainska Pravda news website.

“We don’t negotiate neither our territories nor our people.”- AFP

Russia

Russia tells Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to lay down arms from 0300 GMT

Russia told Ukrainian forces fighting in the besieged southern port of Mariupol to lay down their arms starting 6 a.m. Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday to save their lives.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol and only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remained inside a steelworks in the city on Saturday.

“Taking into account the catastrophic situation that has developed at the Azovstal metallurgical plant, as well as being guided by purely humane principles, the Russian Armed Forces offer the militants of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries from 06:00 (Moscow time) on April 17, 2022, to stop any hostilities and lay down their arms,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

“All who lay down their arms are guaranteed that their lives will be spared,” it said, adding that the defenders could leave the plant by 10 a.m. without arms or ammunition.- Reuters

Russia

Russia announces general’s death in battle

A Russian general whose troops have been besieging the Ukrainian port of Mariupol was buried on Saturday in St. Petersburg after dying in battle, the governor said.

Maj. Gen. Vladimir Frolov was deputy commander of the 8th Army, which Russian media identified as being among the forces battering Mariupol for weeks.

Governor Alexander Beglov released a statement saying Frolov “died a heroic death in battle” without saying where or when he was killed.- AP

Ukraine

Ukraine's richest man vows to rebuild besieged Mariupol

Ukraine's richest man has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol, a place close to his heart where he owns two vast steelworks that he says will once again compete globally.

Rinat Akhmetov has seen his business empire shattered by eight years of fighting in Ukraine's east but remains defiant.

Russia

Russia bans U.K. PM Boris Johnson, top Indian-origin Ministers Sunak and Patel

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several top U.K. Cabinet ministers and politicians are banned from Russia for their “unprecedented hostile actions” of imposing sanctions over the Ukraine conflict, the Russian Foreign Minister said in a statement on Saturday.

Ukraine

Russia shatters Kyiv calm with fresh strikes

Russia stepped up air strikes on Kyiv on Saturday, hitting another military factory a day after Moscow warned it would renew attacks following two weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Smoke rose from the Darnyrsky district in the southeast of the capital after what Moscow said were “high-precision long-range” strikes on the armaments plant.