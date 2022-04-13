Russia-Ukraine crisis updates | German president says Kyiv rejected his offer to visit Ukraine

A man walks past a storage place for burned armed vehicles and cars, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP

April 13, 2022 08:57 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia will press on with its military action in Ukraine until its goals are fulfilled. He further said that his country can’t be isolated.

The WTO warned Tuesday that Russia's war in Ukraine had darkened the prospects for world trade as it sounded the alarm against the global economy dividing into rival blocs over the conflict.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the updates

Ukraine says Mariupol troops low on supplies

An adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid tribute to Ukrainian troops defending the besieged south-eastern port of Mariupol but acknowledged they are running low on supplies. -AP

Kyiv says negotiations with Russia ‘extremely difficult’

Kyiv said Tuesday that ongoing talks with Russia to end the war were “extremely difficult” after Moscow accused Ukrainian negotiators of slowing down discussions by changing demands.

“Negotiations are extremely difficult. The Russian side adheres to its traditional tactics of public pressure on the negotiation process, including through certain public statements,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said in written comments to reporters. -AFP

Germany

German president says Kyiv rejected his offer to visit Ukraine

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Tuesday that he had offered to visit Ukraine with other EU leaders, but Kyiv had told him his trip was “not wanted”.

The snub comes as Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, is facing criticism at home and abroad for his years-long detente policy towards Moscow, which he has since admitted was a mistake. -AFP

Bridges blown up as Ukraine braces for Donbas assault

A highway through the rolling plains of eastern Ukraine looks set to play an important strategic role in the anticipated Russian offensive in the Donbas.

Connecting the regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, the two-lane thoroughfare is one of the key routes in the northeast of the country. -AFP