Russia-Ukraine crisis updates | War in Ukraine could halve 2022 global trade growth: WTO

Local residents stand atop a Russian tank damaged during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022

April 12, 2022 09:19 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden met virtually on Monday morning, as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in Washington for the fourth ‘2+ 2’ foreign and defence ministry dialogues with their U.S. counterparts. The war between Russia and Ukraine featured prominently in the opening remarks of both.

Russia has nearly completed its buildup of forces for a renewed assault on Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Monday.

Nine humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine’s besieged eastern regions have been agreed for Monday between Kyiv and Moscow, including five in the Luhansk region, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, with corpses that were “carpeted through the streets.”

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates

Russia

Putin to discuss Ukraine with Belarus leader Lukashenko on Wednesday- agencies

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and Western sanctions, news agencies in Russia and Belarus reported.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 from both Russian and Belarusian territory in what it called a “special military operation” designed to demilitarise and “denazify” its neighbour. -Reuters

Italy

Italy to import more natural gas from Algeria

Italian Premier Mario Draghi secured a deal on Monday for more natural gas imports across a Mediterranean pipeline from Algeria, in the latest push by a European Union nation to reduce dependence on Russian energy following its invasion of Ukraine.

Draghi told reporters in the Algerian capital after meeting with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune that an agreement to intensify bilateral cooperation in the energy sector along with the deal to export more gas to Italy “are a significant response to the strategic goal” of quickly replacing Russian energy. -AP

Ukraine

Zelensky asks to address African Union

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy has requested to address the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall said on Monday.

Sall, the current AU chairman, tweeted that he and Mr. Zelenksy had discussed over the phone the economic impact of the war in Ukraine and “the need to favour dialogue for a negotiated outcome to the conflict”. -AFP

France

France sends police officers to Ukraine to probe Russian ‘war crimes’

French police officers and forensic doctors arrived in Ukraine Monday to help investigate alleged Russian war crimes after hundreds of civilian bodies were discovered in towns around Kyiv, Paris said.

The French interior and justice ministries said they had sent the team to “prevent the impunity of acts constituting war crimes” following the killings that shocked the world. -AFP

International

War in Ukraine could halve 2022 global trade growth: WTO

Russia’s war in Ukraine could almost halve world trade growth this year and drag down global GDP growth too, the World Trade Organization projected Monday.

The WTO said that the Russian invasion had not only created a humanitarian crisis of “immense proportions” but had also dealt a “severe blow” to the global economy.

It also said that in the longer term, the conflict could even spark a disintegration of the global economy into separate blocs. -AFP

UK

U.K. probing claims of Russian chemical attack in Ukraine

Britain is trying to verify reports that Russia has used chemical weapons in an attack in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, London’s top diplomat said on Monday.

Western officials have previously expressed concerns that Russia, finding its February 24 invasion of its neighbour grinding into a protracted conflict, could resort to more extreme measures, including chemical weapons. -AFP