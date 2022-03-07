Ukraine rejects Russian humanitarian corridors offer as routes allegedly lead to Russia, Belarus

As evacuees fleeing Ukraine-Russia conflict, a Ukrainian service member assists an elderly woman walk along a road in the town of Irpin in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, on March 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Russian invasion has pushed more than 1.7 million people across Ukraine's borders in what the United Nations calls Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II

Ukraine dismissed Moscow's offer to create humanitarian corridors from several bombarded cities on Monday after it emerged that exit routes would lead refugees into Russia or Belarus.

The Russian proposal of safe passage for people from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy came after terrified Ukrainian civilians came under fire in previous failed ceasefire attempts.

Violence raged 12 days into the war, even as a third round of peace negotiations was starting on Monday and the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers eyed talks in Turkey later this week.

International sanctions intended to punish Moscow have done little to slow the invasion, and Washington said it was now discussing a ban on Russian oil imports with Europe.

Oil prices soared to near a 14-year high on the developments while stock markets plunged.

As international pressure mounted over horrifying scenes of civilians cut down while fleeing, Moscow's Defence Ministry announced plans for humanitarian corridors and said a "regime of silence" had started at 0700 GMT.

But several routes led into Russia or its ally Belarus, raising questions over the safety of those who might use them.

"This is not an acceptable option," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Russia's negotiator at the peace talks, Vladimir Medinsky, in return accused Ukraine of the "war crime" of blocking the corridors.

Expectations remained low for the talks, which were due to begin at 1400 GMT on the Belarus-Poland border, and which Mr. Medinsky said would focus on evacuation routes.

‘Political cynicism’

French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday, accused Mr. Putin of hypocrisy and cynicism over the offer.

"All this is not serious, it is moral and political cynicism, which I find intolerable," he told LCI television in an interview.

AFP journalists saw thousands of civilians early on Monday fleeing the fighting via an unofficial humanitarian corridor in Irpin, a strategic suburb west of Kyiv.

"I am so happy to have managed to get out," said Olga, a 48-year-old woman leaving with her two dogs.

Children and the elderly were carried on carpets used as stretchers on the route, which leads over a makeshift bridge and then a single path secured by the army and volunteers.

Desperate people abandoned pushchairs and heavy suitcases to make sure they could get on the buses out of the war zone.

"We had no light at home, no light, no water, we just sat in the basement," Inna Scherbanyova, 54, an economist from Irpin, told AFP.

"Explosions were constantly going off... Near our house there are cars, there were dead people in one of them... very scary."

A day earlier a family of two adults and two children were killed by a shell as they tried to leave the war-torn area.

"They are monsters. Irpin is at war, Irpin has not surrendered," Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said on Telegram, adding that he had seen the family killed with his own eyes.

Two recent attempts to allow some 200,000 civilians to leave the besieged Azov Sea port of Mariupol have also ended in disaster.

Refugees trying to escape Mariupol using humanitarian corridors were left stranded as the road they were directed towards was mined, the ICRC said on Monday.