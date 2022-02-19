Russia-Ukraine standoff International

Ukraine rebels order troop mobilisation amid invasion fears

AP February 19, 2022 13:45 IST

The move comes amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in the region in recent days

A man says goodbye to his daughter through a bus window during the evacuation of local residents to Russia, in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, on February 19. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilisation amid growing invasion fears. Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russian separatist government in the Donetsk region, released a statement on February 19 announcing a full troop mobilisation and urging reservists to show up at military enlistment offices. The move comes amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in the region in recent days that fuelled Western fears that Moscow could use it as a pretext for an invasion. Also Read Russia welcomes India’s “balanced, principled and independent approach” on Eastern Ukraine situation On Friday, separatist authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk announced a mass evacuation of women, children and the elderly to neighbouring Russia. Shortly after the evacuation effort started, several explosions hit the rebel-controlled areas. The separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in 2014 and has killed over 14,000 people.



