Ukraine rebels order troop mobilisation amid invasion fears
The move comes amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in the region in recent days
A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilisation amid growing invasion fears. Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russian separatist government in the Donetsk region, released a statement on February 19 announcing a full troop mobilisation and urging reservists to show up at military enlistment offices.
The move comes amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in the region in recent days that fuelled Western fears that Moscow could use it as a pretext for an invasion.
On Friday, separatist authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk announced a mass evacuation of women, children and the elderly to neighbouring Russia. Shortly after the evacuation effort started, several explosions hit the rebel-controlled areas.
The separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in 2014 and has killed over 14,000 people.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.