Russia-Ukraine standoff International

Ukraine rebels order troop mobilisation amid invasion fears

A man says goodbye to his daughter through a bus window during the evacuation of local residents to Russia, in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, on February 19.

A man says goodbye to his daughter through a bus window during the evacuation of local residents to Russia, in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine, on February 19. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilisation amid growing invasion fears. Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russian separatist government in the Donetsk region, released a statement on February 19 announcing a full troop mobilisation and urging reservists to show up at military enlistment offices.

The move comes amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in the region in recent days that fuelled Western fears that Moscow could use it as a pretext for an invasion.

Also Read
Russia welcomes India’s “balanced, principled and independent approach” on Eastern Ukraine situation

On Friday, separatist authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk announced a mass evacuation of women, children and the elderly to neighbouring Russia. Shortly after the evacuation effort started, several explosions hit the rebel-controlled areas.

The separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in 2014 and has killed over 14,000 people.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Ukraine
Russia
international relations
Related Articles
Explained | How dependent is Europe on Russia for its energy needs?
Biden 'convinced' Putin's decided to further invade Ukraine
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2022 6:48:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/ukraine-rebels-order-troop-mobilisation-amid-invasion-fears/article65065026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY