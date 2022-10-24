Ukraine President Zelenskyy says Russia ordered some 2,000 drones from Iran

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russia had ordered around 2,000 drones from Iran, the same kind that Kyiv says Moscow has been using in its recent attacks against Ukraine.
"The disgusting sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night. According to our intelligence, Russia ordered about 2,000 'Shaheds' from Iran," Mr. Zelenskyy said during a speech at a conference organised by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.
It was not immediately clear if Mr. Zelenskyy was referring to Russia's past purchases or new ones.