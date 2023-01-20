ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges allies to ‘speed up’ weapon supplies

January 20, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Ramstein Air Base/Kyiv

Ukraine said it had detained seven “Russian agents” suspected of handing coordinates to Moscow’s forces

AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 20, 2023, speaking to a US-hosted donor meeting, implored Western allies to “speed up” arms deliveries as his nation faces Russia’s onslaught.

Addressing the gathering at Ramstein Air Base in Germany by video-link, Mr. Zelenskyy said partners needed “not to bargain about different numbers of tanks but to open that principal supply that will stop evil”.

Ukraine says detained seven ‘Russian agents’

Ukraine said it had detained seven “Russian agents” suspected of handing coordinates to Moscow’s forces to carry out strikes in the eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk, where dozens of civilians were recently killed in a missile attack.

“The detainees gave the Russians the coordinates of critical infrastructure facilities,” Ukraine’s security services said in a statement. “Information about the possible involvement of the detainees in the Russian missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14, 2023 is currently being checked.”

