HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges allies to ‘speed up’ weapon supplies

Ukraine said it had detained seven “Russian agents” suspected of handing coordinates to Moscow’s forces

January 20, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Ramstein Air Base/Kyiv

AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on January 20, 2023, speaking to a US-hosted donor meeting, implored Western allies to “speed up” arms deliveries as his nation faces Russia’s onslaught.

Addressing the gathering at Ramstein Air Base in Germany by video-link, Mr. Zelenskyy said partners needed “not to bargain about different numbers of tanks but to open that principal supply that will stop evil”.

Ukraine says detained seven ‘Russian agents’

Ukraine said it had detained seven “Russian agents” suspected of handing coordinates to Moscow’s forces to carry out strikes in the eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk, where dozens of civilians were recently killed in a missile attack.

“The detainees gave the Russians the coordinates of critical infrastructure facilities,” Ukraine’s security services said in a statement. “Information about the possible involvement of the detainees in the Russian missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro on January 14, 2023 is currently being checked.”

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine / war

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.