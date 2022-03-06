International

Ukraine president says he spoke to Musk, will get more Starlink internet terminals

Starlink logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Ukrainian flag in this illustration. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters OTTAWA March 06, 2022 05:04 IST
Updated: March 06, 2022 05:04 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday he had spoken to SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and announced the country would receive more of its Starlink satellite internet terminals next week.

"Talked to Elon Musk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelensky tweeted. Musk said on Thursday that Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion.

