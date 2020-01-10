Ukraine president received data from U.S. on Iran plane crash

The United States has given Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy important data ahead of a call later on Friday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Twitter.
Mr. Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko met U.S. representatives to receive the data, which will be processed by experts, Mr. Prystaiko said, without elaborating on the nature of the data or what it signified.
Mr. Zelenskiy said earlier the possibility that a missile downed the airliner, killing all on board, had not been ruled out but it had not been confirmed yet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.