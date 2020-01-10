International

Ukraine president received data from U.S. on Iran plane crash

Debris of the Ukrainian aircraft that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran on January 8.

Debris of the Ukrainian aircraft that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran on January 8.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Ukraine President and Foreign Minister met U.S. representatives to receive the data

The United States has given Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy important data ahead of a call later on Friday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Twitter.

Mr. Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko met U.S. representatives to receive the data, which will be processed by experts, Mr. Prystaiko said, without elaborating on the nature of the data or what it signified.

Mr. Zelenskiy said earlier the possibility that a missile downed the airliner, killing all on board, had not been ruled out but it had not been confirmed yet.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
USA
Ukraine
Iran
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 5:35:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/ukraine-president-received-data-from-us-on-iran-plane-crash/article30534705.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY