Ukraine PM submits resignation letter, president to consider it

Ukraine's Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has submitted a letter of resignation and President Volodymur Zelenskiy will consider it, the presidential office said on Friday.
“I came to the position of fulfilling the program of the President. He is for me a model of openness and decency,” Mr. Honcharuk said on Facebook.
“However, in order to take away any doubts about our respect and trust in the President, I wrote a letter of resignation and handed it to the President with the right to submit it to Parliament,” he added.
