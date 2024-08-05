GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ukraine orders evacuation from several eastern towns

The Donetsk governor said 744 children and their families had to be relocated to four regions of Ukraine

Published - August 05, 2024 12:27 am IST - Kyiv

AFP
Volunteers of East SOS evacuate a woman, as Russian forces advance across the frontlines in the Donetsk region, at the train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, August 2, 2024

Volunteers of East SOS evacuate a woman, as Russian forces advance across the frontlines in the Donetsk region, at the train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, August 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine on August 4 announced the mandatory evacuation of children and their guardians from areas in the Donetsk region, where Russia has been claiming advances.

Just hours earlier, Russia said its forces had seized a nearby village, after claiming a string of villages in recent weeks — many just consisting of a few streets.

"The enemy is bombing the towns and villages of these communities every day, so it was decided to evacuate children with their parents or other legal representatives," Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin said, listing the towns and villages to be evacuated.

Mr. Filashkin cited the town of Novogrodovka, about 20 km from the village of Novoselivka Persha that Russia claimed to have captured on August 4.

Putin vows support to North Korea after devastating floods

The Donetsk governor said 744 children and their families had to be relocated to four regions of Ukraine.

"I have instructed that only armoured vehicles be involved in the process of evacuating children, as the enemy is actively using first person view drones in these communities," Mr. Filashkin said.

"We must make every effort to protect our children," he added.

Crimea building evacuated after being hit by ATACMS, Russian official says

Mr. Filashkin has been urging civilians to flee the region over recent weeks because of an increase in deadly Russian bombardments.

Now grinding through a third year of fighting, neither Kyiv nor Moscow has managed to swing the conflict decisively in their favour, even though Moscow's forces have gained ground in recent months.

Russia claimed to have annexed the Donetsk region — along with three others in eastern and southern Ukraine — in 2022, despite not fully controlling any of them.

