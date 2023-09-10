HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine not a ‘wedge issue’ between West and Global South at G-20, says Biden

U.S. President says said there was “sufficient”  agreement at the G-20 on the need for a “ just and lasting peace that upholds the principles of the UN Charter and respect sovereignty and territorial integrity”

September 10, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a press conference in Hanoi on September 10, 2023, on the first day of a visit to Vietnam.

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a press conference in Hanoi on September 10, 2023, on the first day of a visit to Vietnam. | Photo Credit: AFP

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday attributed the absence of criticism of Russia for its invasion on Ukraine to gaps in positions between Russia, China and the G-20. Specifically, Mr. Biden said the Russia-Ukraine war was not a “wedge issue” between the Global South and the U.S. or the West. 

Speaking at a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, shortly after the conclusion of his whirlwind trip to New Delhi for the G-20 Summit, a visibly exhausted Mr. Biden was questioned on the language describing the war in Ukraine in the New Delhi declaration. The document did not name Russia directly or call it out for the invasion of Ukraine, unlike the G-20 Bali declaration from 2022. 

“It’s not a wedge issue with the Global South,  it’s a wedge issue with Russia which is present and with China, which is present…,” Mr. Biden said. 

Mr. Biden said there was “sufficient”  agreement at the G2-0 on the need for a “just and lasting peace that upholds the principles of the UN Charter and respect sovereignty and territorial integrity” . 

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his hospitality in New Delhi, Mr. Biden said that he had held substantial discussions with the Prime Minister on continuing to strengthen the India-U.S. relationship, building on the Prime Minister’s June state visit to Washington DC. He also said that he had brought up the topic of human rights with Mr. Modi. 

“And as I always do, I raised the importance of respecting human rights and the vital role of civil society and a free press have in building a strong and prosperous country with Mr. Modi,”  Mr. Biden said.

The U.S. press had repeatedly questioned White House officials on Mr. Biden’s flight to India as well as on a briefing call during the New Delhi visit, on the limited access to press and more generally on whether the Biden administration was discussing human rights with the Modi government. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.