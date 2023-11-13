HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine ‘must be prepared’ for Russian winter strikes on infrastructure: Zelensky

The Ukrainian President’s statement was published soon after presidential aide Andriy Yermak said he arrived in the United States as part of a delegation that will discuss support including “strengthening Ukraine’s defence”

November 13, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST - Kyiv

AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. File photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. File photo | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on November 12 said Ukraine should get ready for winter, fearing Russia will pick up its campaign of systematic strikes on power facilities.

Repeated attacks by Moscow’s forces last year targeted Ukraine’s energy grid, leaving thousands without heating or electricity in freezing temperatures for long periods.

ALSO READ
Ukraine says killed 3 Russian officers in blast in occupied Melitopol

“We must be prepared for the possibility that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes on our infrastructure,” Mr. Zelensky said in his daily address.

“All our attention should be focused on defence... on everything that Ukraine can do to make it easier for our people to get through this winter and to increase the capabilities of our troops.”

Kyiv has already said it was bolstering defences to protect key infrastructure.

ALSO READ
Moscow accuses Kyiv of attacks on border regions

“The Ukrainian air shield is already stronger than last year,” Mr. Zelensky said. “Unfortunately, (the air shield) does not yet fully protect the entire territory. And we are working to make it even better.”

Ukraine has received significant air defence systems from the West, including the U.S.-made Patriot.

Mr. Zelensky called on the international community to echo his appeal.

Ukraine delegation in U.S.

His statement was published soon after presidential aide Andriy Yermak said he arrived in the United States as part of a delegation that will discuss support including “strengthening Ukraine’s defence”.

“I will have meetings in the White House, Congress, think tanks and with representatives of civil society organisations,” Mr. Yermak said.

The delegation led by Yulia Svyrydenko will discuss “the President’s formula for peace, strengthening Ukraine’s defence, comprehensively deepening our cooperation and many other important topics,” he added.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.