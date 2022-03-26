International

Ukraine military imposes longer curfew till Monday morning in Kyiv

A photograph hangs on a wall inside a house destroyed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP
Thomson Reuters Foundation LVIV March 26, 2022 15:45 IST
Updated: March 26, 2022 15:45 IST

A longer curfew in the Ukrainian capital will be imposed from 2000 local time (1800 GMT) on Saturday until 0800 local time on Monday, the mayor of Kyiv said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an online post that the decision was made by the Ukrainian military, without giving further details.

