Ukraine military imposes longer curfew till Monday morning in Kyiv

A photograph hangs on a wall inside a house destroyed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP

March 26, 2022 15:45 IST

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an online post that the decision was made by the Ukrainian military