Ukraine military imposes longer curfew till Monday morning in Kyiv
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an online post that the decision was made by the Ukrainian military
A longer curfew in the Ukrainian capital will be imposed from 2000 local time (1800 GMT) on Saturday until 0800 local time on Monday, the mayor of Kyiv said.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an online post that the decision was made by the Ukrainian military, without giving further details.
