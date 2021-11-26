International

‘Ukraine is prepared to take on Russia’, says President

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a press marathon in Kyiv, Ukraine on November 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday Ukraine was ready to take on Russia if Moscow decides to move troops across the border, amid growing Western concern over a new Russian military buildup.

“There is a threat today that there will be war tomorrow,” Mr. Zelensky told a news conference. “We are entirely prepared for an escalation.”

“We need to depend on ourselves, on our army. It is powerful,” he added.

Western countries raised alarm over reported Russian military activity near Ukraine this month.

Moscow has dismissed growing Western claims that Russia may be preparing to invade Ukraine, accusing NATO of provocations.


