Ukraine is alive and kicking, We will never surrender: Zelensky

December 22, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday directly appealed for long-term U.S. support on his first foreign trip since Russia’s invasion, saying aid was not “charity” and had helped keep his country “alive and kicking”.

Three hundred days after Russian leader Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine with hopes of swift conquest, Mr. Zelensky enjoyed a hero’s welcome on a lightning trip to Washington where President Joe Biden committed nearly $1.8 billion in military supplies including, for the first time, the Patriot missile defence system.

Mr. Zelensky — whose media savvy and rugged demeanor have helped rally world opinion — wore his trademark green military fatigues as he held talks at the White House and addressed Congress, where he handed over an Ukrainian flag fresh from the battlefield.

As Congress finalises a new package of $45 billion, Mr. Zelensky voiced gratitude and said the new year would mark the “turning point” in the fight against Russia.

“Against all odds and doom-and-gloom scenarios,” Mr. Zelensky said in a speech that drew standing ovations, “Ukraine is alive and kicking.”

“Your money is not charity. It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way,” Mr. Zelensky said.

Comparing Ukrainian forces to Americans on the frontlines in the Second World War and the Revolutionary War, Mr. Zelensky said that Russians “burn and destroy everything” in a way “similar to the other tyranny” of Hitler.

“Ukraine holds its lines and will never surrender,” Mr. Zelensky said to applause.

Mr. Biden, wearing a tie in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag, affectionately put his hand over the wartime leader’s shoulder as he saw him for the first time in person since the war began.

“You will never stand alone,” Mr. Biden told him at a joint news conference. “The American people are with you every step of the way and we will stay with you — we will stay with you — for as long as it takes.”

“Together I have no doubt we’ll keep the flame of liberty burning bright and the light will remain and prevail over the darkness.”