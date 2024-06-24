Ukraine has hit over 30 Russian oil refineries, depots, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on June 24 that his country has hit more than 30 Russian oil processing and storage facilities. The Ukrainian military has stepped up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure this year, seeking to disrupt oil supplies to the Russian army and curb Moscow's revenues to finance its war against Ukraine.

"More than 30 oil refineries, terminals, and oil depots of the terrorist state have been hit," Mr. Zelenskyy told officers of Special Operations Centre "A" of the State Security Service (SBU) involved in attacks. He did not provide any additional details or give a time period. A video of his address was shared on his account on X.

I congratulated Ukraine's Security Service Special Operations Center "A" warriors on their thirtieth anniversary.



This unit is rightfully one of the best in Ukraine and truly irreplaceable.



Its combat achievements have positively impacted all the strategic battles of this war.… pic.twitter.com/qOvlNuyNkZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 24, 2024

Ukraine has been using its long-range drones, developed both by military intelligence and the SBU, for the strikes.

"For SBU drones, a distance of 1,500 km is no longer a problem," Mr. Zelenskyy said, apparently referring to a May 9 strike when a major oil processing plant in the Bashkiria region was hit.

In the most recent attack on June 21, drones hit four refineries, including the Ilsky refinery, one of the main fuel producers in southern Russia.