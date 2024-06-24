GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ukraine has hit over 30 Russian oil refineries, depots, Zelenskyy says

The Ukrainian military has stepped up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, seeking to disrupt oil supplies and curb Moscow's revenues to finance its war against Ukraine.

Published - June 24, 2024 08:39 pm IST - June 24

Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. File | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on June 24 that his country has hit more than 30 Russian oil processing and storage facilities. The Ukrainian military has stepped up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure this year, seeking to disrupt oil supplies to the Russian army and curb Moscow's revenues to finance its war against Ukraine.

"More than 30 oil refineries, terminals, and oil depots of the terrorist state have been hit," Mr. Zelenskyy told officers of Special Operations Centre "A" of the State Security Service (SBU) involved in attacks. He did not provide any additional details or give a time period. A video of his address was shared on his account on X.

Ukraine has been using its long-range drones, developed both by military intelligence and the SBU, for the strikes.

"For SBU drones, a distance of 1,500 km is no longer a problem," Mr. Zelenskyy said, apparently referring to a May 9 strike when a major oil processing plant in the Bashkiria region was hit.

In the most recent attack on June 21, drones hit four refineries, including the Ilsky refinery, one of the main fuel producers in southern Russia.

