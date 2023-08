August 24, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said his country had "nothing to do" with the presumed death of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash, instead implying the Kremlin's responsibility.

"We have nothing to do with this situation, that's for sure. I think everyone knows who this concerns," he told reporters a day after a private jet on which Prigozhin was registered as a passenger crashed between Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

