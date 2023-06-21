Ukraine 'gaining ground' near Melitopol, Berdiansk, says Ukraine military spokesman

June 21, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian forces are gaining some ground towards Melitopol and Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, said early on June 21.

"They had partial success, they are gaining ground," Mr. Kovalev was quoted as saying in a post on the Ukraine Military Media Center's telegram channel, adding that the gains were near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, among others.

Ukraine continues to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the east of the country, with "especially heavy fighting" taking place along near Lyman in the Donetsk region, he added.

