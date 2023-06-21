ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine 'gaining ground' near Melitopol, Berdiansk, says Ukraine military spokesman

June 21, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST - Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine continues to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the east of the country

Reuters

Ukrainian servicemen of the 57th Brigade fire BM-21 ‘Grad’ multiple rocket launcher towards Russian positions at a front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region on June 20, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ukrainian forces are gaining some ground towards Melitopol and Berdiansk in the Zaporizhzhia region, Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, said early on June 21.

"They had partial success, they are gaining ground," Mr. Kovalev was quoted as saying in a post on the Ukraine Military Media Center's telegram channel, adding that the gains were near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, among others.

Ukraine continues to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the east of the country, with "especially heavy fighting" taking place along near Lyman in the Donetsk region, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US