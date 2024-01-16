GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ukraine drone attack on Voronezh foiled: Russian Defence Ministry

The latest incident comes amid Kyiv’s intensified air attacks in recent months targeting Russian military infrastructure.

January 16, 2024 07:07 am | Updated 07:07 am IST

Reuters
Children wave to their parents while leaving by bus for recreation camps of the neighbouring Voronezh region as a result of recent reported Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod, Russia. File photo

Children wave to their parents while leaving by bus for recreation camps of the neighbouring Voronezh region as a result of recent reported Ukrainian shelling in Belgorod, Russia. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia's air defence systems destroyed three Ukraine-launched drones over the southwestern region of Voronezh that borders Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, on its Telegram messaging channel.

The Governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, said on his Telegram channel that an 11-year-old girl was injured when drone debris fell onto an apartment building in the city of Voronezh, which is the administrative centre of the region.

Windows were also broken in several apartment buildings and residential houses in Voronezh. A fire that was ignited by falling debris at one of the apartment buildings was promptly put out, Gusev said.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has intensified its air attacks in recent months in what it says are strikes targeting Russian military infrastructure to undermine Moscow's war efforts.

Russia has an air base near Voronezh city, where some Sukhoi Su-34s bombers are based, according to Russian media. Russia often deploys the fighter-bomber aircraft during air strikes on Ukraine.

Russian news outlet Shot reported on Telegram that at least 15 blasts were heard near the air base and some drone debris fell nearby onto an apartment building.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

