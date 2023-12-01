ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine downs 18 Russian drones in overnight air strike

December 01, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - KYIV

In another incident, Russia’s navy on Friday destroyed an uncrewed Ukrainian navy vessel heading towards Crimea.

Reuters

Ukrainian servicemen from air defence unit carry a part of a Russian drone downed a few days ago, at their position, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near Kyiv, Ukraine November 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Ukrainian military shot down 18 out of 25 attack drones launched by Russia in its latest overnight strike, authorities said.

Kyiv's air force also reported destroying one out of two cruise missiles that had been launched.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the attack, which officials said was launched from southwestern Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea and was aimed primarily at eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russia destroys uncrewed Ukrainian navy vessel

Meanwhile, Russia’s navy on Friday, December 1, 2023, destroyed an uncrewed Ukrainian navy vessel heading towards Crimea, the Defence Ministry said.

“At about 08:00 Moscow time, an unmanned Ukrainian navy boat was discovered in the western Black Sea heading towards the Crimean Peninsula,” the Defence Ministry said.

“The discovered target was destroyed.”

