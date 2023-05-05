HamberMenu
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara

Olesandr Marikovski posted a video of himself thumping the Russian and retrieving the blue and yellow flag on his Facebook page

May 05, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - ANKARA

Reuters
A still image from the video posted by Ukrainian delegate Olesandr Marikovski on his Facebook page.

A Ukrainian delegate punched a Russian delegate in the face during a gathering of Black Sea nations in the Turkish capital on May 4, after his Ukrainian flag was snatched away to stop him photobombing a video interview with Russia's lead delegate.

Olesandr Marikovski posted a video of himself thumping the Russian and retrieving the blue and yellow flag on his Facebook page. The incident took place in a hallway of the Parliament building, where the Organisation of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) assembly was being held.

Earlier in the day, some Ukrainian delegates scuffled with security officers who had tried to pull them away as they staged a protest, shouting and holding their flags next to Russia's lead delegate as she tried to address the Assembly.

Pictures of the disturbance were posted by the Turkish parliament on its website, and Mustafa Sentop, the Parliament's head, issued a stiff rebuke.

"I condemn this behaviour that disrupts the peaceful environment that Turkey is trying to establish," he said.

While representatives from the 13 countries in the BSEC met on May 4, Russian drones continued to attack the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. There are currently no peace talks to end the war, which has devastated Ukrainian towns and cities, killed thousands of people and driven millions from their homes.

Top News Today

