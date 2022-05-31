Ukraine crisis | Separatists to nationalise ships in Mariupol

Separatists in eastern Ukraine who control Donetsk said some ships will come under the jurisdiction of the Donetsk People's Republic

A cargo ship is loaded with steel rolls at the Port of Mariupol | Photo Credit: Reuters

The leader of Russia-backed separatists who control part of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region says his administration will nationalise some of the ships in the port of Mariupol.

Denis Pushilin was quoted by Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday as saying that “some of the vessels will come under the jurisdiction of the Donetsk People's Republic. The relevant decisions have been made.”

It wasn't immediately clear whether he was referring to Ukrainian vessels or ships from other countries.

Sea ports blocked

Kyiv has accused Russia of blocking its sea ports and hindering grain exports, fuelling a global food crisis. Moscow has sought to pin the blame on the West and the sanctions it imposed on Russia.

Russian forces encircled Mariupol, a strategic port city on the Azov Sea, early in the war.

They took full control of it this month after capturing nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters who had been holed up in the sprawling Azovstal steel mill, the last remaining pocket of Ukrainian resistance.

EU to help Ukraine with exports

After securing a compromise overnight to slap an embargo on most Russian oil imports, European Union leaders will focus Tuesday on how to help Ukraine export millions of tons of grain blocked by the war.

The leaders will call on Russia to halt its attacks on transport infrastructure in Ukraine and lift its blockade of Black Sea ports so that food can be shipped out, notably from Odesa.

Ukraine says Russia has prevented the export of 22 million tons of its grain and is fueling a global food crisis.

The U.N. says African countries imported 44% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine between 2018 and 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the EU's sanctions are making things worse. Putin says he's willing to help ease concerns if the restrictive measures are lifted.

The EU leaders are likely to call for a speedier effort to set up “solidarity lanes” and to help Ukraine get its grain out through European land routes and sea ports.