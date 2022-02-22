Ukraine Crisis | World leaders condemn Russia’s decision on Ukraine

The latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions after the latter recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian border guards stand at a checkpoint from territory controlled by Russia-backed separatists to the territory controlled by Ukrainian forces in Novotroitske, eastern Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalated on February 21, 2022 after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

This development was soon followed by the U.N. opening an emergency Security Council meeting. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield in the meeting said that Mr. Putin’s claims were aimed at “creating a pretext for war”.

India at the UNSC meeting also expressed “deep concern”, and called for restraint and diplomatic dialogue.

While the U.S. had agreed “in principle” to meet with Russia only a day before, U.S. Ambassador following the UNSC meeting announced plans to impose sanctions.

The developments over the last night have had repurcussions on the World market as well as global stock exchanges tumbled.

Here are the latest updates:

2.40 p.m.

No support for Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin received no support from members of the U. N. Security Council at the emergency meeting, for his actions to bring separatists in eastern Ukraine under Moscow’s control.

The U. S. called his moves a pretext for a further invasion, many members condemned his violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and even close ally China urged diplomacy and a peaceful solution.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, dismissed “as nonsense” Mr. Putin’s announcement that Russian troops would be in the separatist area known as Donbas as peacekeepers, saying their presence is “clearly the basis for Russia’s attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine.” Mr. Putin is testing to see “how far he can push us all,” and all countries must stand up for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and all countries,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

French U. N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere said, “Russia is choosing the path of challenge and confrontation, despite the relentless efforts for de-escalation over the past weeks and days,” including by French President Emmanuel Macron in conjunction with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. - AP

2.35 p.m.

Britain will immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia, says Boris Johnson

Britain will immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

“We will immediately institute a package of economic sanctions,” Mr. Johnson told reporters.

The sanctions, he said, would be “targeted not just at entities in Donbass and Luhansk and Donetsk, but in Russia itself - targeting Russian economic interests as hard as we can.”

Putin will find he has “gravely miscalculated” if Russia invades Ukraine, Mr. Johnson said, adding that Moscow appeared to be bent on a full scale invasion.- Reuters

1.38 p.m.

European Union ready to implement sanctions against Russia

A top European Union official says Russia’s recognition of the Ukrainian separatist regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states and to send troops into the territories is an “act of war.”

Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for Justice, said the 27-nation bloc is ready to implement sanctions against Russia.

Speaking to Belgian broadcaster RTBF, Mr. Reynders said the anticipated measures would evolve gradually, depending on Russian actions. The first types would be travel bans against individuals and sanctions against economic entities via the seizing of assets in Europe and abroad.

Mr. Reynders said “it will be necessary to ensure that there are no more imports of goods or services from Russia, such as energy, and that Russia’s global access to financial services is terminated.”

“Everything is on the table,” he said, adding member states were discussing how gradual the moves would be and the possibility for diplomacy to ease the conflict.- AP

A tank drives along a street in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine on February 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

1.22 p.m.

Global markets experience volatality

Global stocks tumbled while safe-havens rallied and oil surged on Tuesday as Europe’s eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.56% to 16,938.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.62% at 56,750.87, after falling 2% each at the open.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was on course for its worst day for this month, off 1.66%, weighed by markets in Hong Kong and mainland China. Japan’s Nikkei shed 1.7%.

U.S. and European markets were also braced for sharp losses at the opening bell, with S&P 500 futures down 1.4%, Nasdaq futures off 1.9%, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures 1.1% lower, and FTSE futures down 0.6%.

Both Asian shares and U.S. and European futures had fallen more earlier in the session.

In contrast, Brent crude futures rose 2.1% to $97.44, a new seven-year high, on worries Russia’s energy exports could be disrupted. - AFP

1.10 p.m.

India issues adviosry to Indian students in Ukraine

NATO, EU condemn move

NATO says Russia seeks ‘pretext to invade Ukraine’; EU vows unified response

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Putin’s decision “further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party.

“Moscow continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists. It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again,” he added.

Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the European Union’s two most senior figures, posted identical statements on Twitter.

Condemning Putin’s move as “a blatant violation of international law”, they added: “The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine.”- AFP

Reaction from World leaders

U.K. prepares ‘robust’ sanctions; China blames ‘complex factors’

Following Russia’s announcement to recognise the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, leaders from around the world voiced their condemnation.

United Kingdom followed in the United States’ steps to announce plans for sanctions. Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced Putin’s decision as “a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of the Ukraine”.

A “very robust package of sanctions” would be triggered “with the first toecap of a Russian incursion or Russian invasion”, he added.

At the UNSC meeting, Beijing did not take sides, instead calling for all parties to “avoid any action that may fuel tensions”.

“The current situation in Ukraine is a result of many complex factors,” China’s U.N. ambassador Zhang Jun told the U.N. Security Council.

Response from India

How is India responding to the situation?

India has been contantly monitoring the situation and receving routine updates from Ukraine, where 20,000 Indians are studying or working.

At the UNSC meeting, India expressed “deep concern” over the escalating situation, however did not criticise Moscow’s actions.

India’s U.N. Permanent Representative called the safety of Indians in Ukraine a “priority” for the government. The government has issued a number of travel advisories asking Indian citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily. Families of Indian diplomats have also been asked to return to India in the light of the situation, and Air India is operating commercial flights to Kiev this week to facilitate their departure.

India’s Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti speaks during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, at the U.N headquarters on February 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Emergency UNSC meeting

U.N. opens emergency Security Council meeting on Ukraine; U.S. announces plans to impose sanctions on Russia

The United Nations opened an emergency Security Council meeting on the deepening Ukraine crisis on February 22, after Russia recognized two breakaway regions there and ordered troops to be deployed as peacekeepers.

Separately, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued a strong statement, saying he was “greatly concerned by Russia’s decision on the status of certain areas of the Donetsk & Luhansk regions of Ukraine”.

“We remain fully supportive of the sovereignty, independence & territorial integrity of Ukraine, within internationally recognised borders,” Mr. Guteres added.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russian President’s speech amounted to a “series of outrageous, false claims” that were aimed at “creating a pretext for war”.

Later Ms. Thomas-Greenfield also announced the United States’ plan to impose sanctions upon Russia. “Tomorrow, the United States will impose sanctions on Russia for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Russia

Russia recognises separatist eastern Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, February 21, 2022 recognised the independence of separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk (Donbass region) in eastern Ukraine and paved the way to provide them military support — a direct challenge to the West that will fuel fears that Russia could imminently invade Ukraine.

Blaming the current situation on NATO, Mr. Putin went on to also announce the deployment of troops in the separatist regions in a peacekeeping role.

What is the ongoing crisis in the Donbass region?

The Donbass region, comprising the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine, has been at the centre of the conflict since March 2014 when Moscow invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

What has changed now is that the shelling has intensified since last October when Russia began amassing troops along the borders with Ukraine. If the situation in the Donbass escalates, the possibility of a war cannot be dismissed.