The latest developments on Ukraine-Russia tensions after the latter was placed under sanctions by many countries amid an escalating conflict

Russian armoured vehicles are loaded onto railway platforms at a railway station in region not far from Russia-Ukraine border, in the Rostov-on-Don region, Russia, on February 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Amid soaring tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the latter has announced military operations in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022 after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly warned Russia of serious consequences if Ukraine was invaded. Ukraine’s government offices and banks faced cyberattacks, while the rebel groups have asked for Kremlin’s help.

The European Union has announced an emergency meeting on February 24 to hold Russia accountable for the escalating conflict, which now threatens to turn into a full-scale war.

Top Developments Russia declares military operations against Ukraine ‘to protect civilians in the eastern region’. NATO condemns Russia’s move Ukraine declares emergency, shuts its airports Multiple explosions heard near the main airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev

Here are the latest updates:

RUSSIA

Moscow’s U.N. envoy says Russia targeting ‘junta in power in Kiev’

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations told an emergency Security Council meeting late Wednesday that Moscow's military operation against Ukraine was targeting "the junta" in power in Kiyv.

"I wanted to say in conclusion that we aren't being aggressive against the Ukrainian people but against the junta that is in power in Kiyv," said Vassily Nebenzia.— AFP

UNITED STATES

Biden condemns Russian action, will meet G7 counterparts on Thursday

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Mr. Biden said via a statement released by the White House.

The Hindu’s correspondent Sriram Lakshman reports from Washington DC

UKRAINE

Ukraine president introduces Martial Law on all territories of the nation, says Russia carried out missile strikes

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said, “We introduce martial law on all territories of the state.” — Reuters

MARKET

Brent crude oil breaks $100 mark for the first time since 2014, equities drop as Russia enters Ukraine

Oil prices rocketed with Brent moving within spitting distance of the $100 not seen since September 2014, while gold and the Japanese yen —safe havens in times of crisis and turmoil — also jumped.

The dollar was up more than six percent against the ruble, which has been battered in recent weeks on worries about the impact of sanctions on the Russian economy.— Reuters and AFP

UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL

Security Council reacts to Putin announcement of ‘Special Operation’ in Eastern Ukraine

As news of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering a military operation in eastern Ukraine broke, United Nations Secretary General Atonio Guterres, speaking at a hastily called Security Council meeting, asked Russia to stop the attack on Ukraine and to “give peace a chance.”

The Hindu’s correspondent Sriram Lakshman reports from Washington DC

INDIAN MARKET

Indian shares fall over 3% as Ukraine tensions escalate

Indian shares plunged more than 3% on Thursday, as investors fled risk assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region.

UKRAINE

Ukraine’s U.N. envoy says Russia declared war, Russia denies

Ukraine’s U.N. envoy says Russia declared a war and that it is the responsibility of the U.N. Security Council to stop the war. Russia’s U.N. envoy denied the charge and said it’s not a war but merely a special military drill. — Reuters

UKRAINE

Several explosions heard in Ukraine's Kyiv

Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, after an initial series of sounds similar to artillery fire, a Reuters witness reported.

UNITED STATES

Biden warns Russia alone is responsible for loss of life and human suffering to come

The U.S. President said that he will coordinate with NATO allies to ensure strong, united response to Russian actions. — Reuters

UNITED NATIONS

U.N. chief asks Putin to stop his troops from attacking Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Wednesday made a personal appeal to Vladimir Putin to not attack Ukraine, minutes before the Russian president announced a military operation against its ex-Soviet neighbor.

"President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine, give peace a chance, too many people have already died," Guterres said during the second emergency Security Council meeting in three days over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.— AFP

RUSSIA

President Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it’s intended to protect civilians.

In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn’t have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime.” Putin warns any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to ‘consequences they have never seen’— AP

UKRAINE

Ukraine shuts airports, warns of airspace danger amid conflict with Russia

The Ukrainian government is closing airports in eastern Ukraine from midnight through 7 a.m. because of the confrontation with Russia.

Ukrainian aviation authorities also have declared some airspace in the east to be “danger areas” because of attempts by Russian aviation authorities to seize control of the airspace.