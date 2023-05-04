HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine counter-offensive under way, says Russian mercenary leader

The Kyiv government has long promised a counteroffensive to start taking back territory in the east that Russia annexed after invading in February 2022

May 04, 2023 04:25 am | Updated 04:25 am IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
A Ukrainian service member from a 28th separate mechanised brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fires an anti-tank grenade launcher at a front line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine on May 3, 2023.

A Ukrainian service member from a 28th separate mechanised brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fires an anti-tank grenade launcher at a front line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the city of Bakhmut, Ukraine on May 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, said on May 3 that he believed a promised counter-offensive by Ukrainian troops had already begun and that his forces were observing heightened activity along the front.

In an audio message published by his press service on social media, Prigozhin said that the "active phase" of the counteroffensive would begin in the coming days.

The Kyiv government has long promised a counteroffensive to start taking back territory in the east that Russia annexed after invading in February 2022.

"I believe the advance of the Ukrainian army has already begun ... We are seeing the greatest possible activity both on the perimeter and within the front lines," Prigozhin said.

"I therefore believe that it has all already started. And I believe it will all enter an active phase in the very near future. It could be a matter of days."

Prigozhin later said his forces had advanced 230 metres (700 feet) in fighting that has engulfed the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut. The shattered town, once home to 70,000, has been under siege for nearly 10 months.

Prigozhin said Ukrainian forces were now confined to an area in the town making up only 2.64 sq km. (about one sq. mile).

Reuters was not able to verify the battlefield reports.

Prigozhin repeated his complaint that Moscow was ignoring his pleas to increase supplies of shells.

"The ministry of defence has not provided us with artillery ammunition and we only have resources for a few days," Prigozhin said. "They ignore all requests from Wagner."

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.