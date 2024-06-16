Ukraine conference draft communique calls out Russia's war on Ukraine

A draft communique for a summit of world leaders convened to pursue a pathway for peace in Ukraine makes reference to Russia's "war" against Kyiv and urges that Ukraine's territorial integrity be respected, according to a copy of the document seen by Reuters.

The final communique is due to be issued on Sunday at the conclusion of the two-day conference at the Buergenstock resort in central Switzerland. The draft was dated June 13.

The Swiss government has said it hopes the final summit declaration will be supported unanimously by participants. The document tracked certain changes made to the draft.

The document also calls for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be restored to Ukrainian control and for Kyiv's access to its Azov sea ports to be safeguarded.