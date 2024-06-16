GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ukraine conference draft communique calls out Russia's war on Ukraine

The document also calls for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be restored to Ukrainian control and for Kyiv's access to its Azov sea ports to be safeguarded

Published - June 16, 2024 06:40 am IST - BUERGENSTOCK, Switzerland

AP
United States security advisor Jake Sullivan,second from left, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, third from left, security advisor to the vice president Phil Gordon, fourth from left, and the U.S. delegation talk during a bilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second from right, of Ukraine, and his delegation during the Summit on Peace Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Obbürgen, Switzerland, on June 15, 2024.

United States security advisor Jake Sullivan,second from left, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, third from left, security advisor to the vice president Phil Gordon, fourth from left, and the U.S. delegation talk during a bilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second from right, of Ukraine, and his delegation during the Summit on Peace Summit on Peace in Ukraine in Obbürgen, Switzerland, on June 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A draft communique for a summit of world leaders convened to pursue a pathway for peace in Ukraine makes reference to Russia's "war" against Kyiv and urges that Ukraine's territorial integrity be respected, according to a copy of the document seen by Reuters.

The final communique is due to be issued on Sunday at the conclusion of the two-day conference at the Buergenstock resort in central Switzerland. The draft was dated June 13.

The Swiss government has said it hopes the final summit declaration will be supported unanimously by participants. The document tracked certain changes made to the draft.

The document also calls for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be restored to Ukrainian control and for Kyiv's access to its Azov sea ports to be safeguarded.

