Ukraine commander says North Korean troops prepare to fight alongside Russian troops

Ukraine's top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Saturday (November 9, 2024) that there were reports North Korean troops were preparing for combat alongside Russian forces.

"We have numerous reports of North Korean soldiers preparing to participate in combat operations alongside Russian Forces," Mr. Syrskyi wrote on Facebook of his conversation with Christopher Cavoli, a senior U.S. general who heads the U.S. European Command.

Mr. Syrskyi said the situation in front-line sectors of the more than 2-1/2-year-old war with Russia remained "difficult and show signs of escalation".

