Ukraine commander says North Korean troops prepare to fight alongside Russian troops

Published - November 10, 2024 02:47 am IST

Reuters

Ukraine’s top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Saturday (November 9, 2024) that there were reports North Korean troops were preparing for combat alongside Russian forces. File. Photo Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service Via Reuters

Ukraine's top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Saturday (November 9, 2024) that there were reports North Korean troops were preparing for combat alongside Russian forces.

"We have numerous reports of North Korean soldiers preparing to participate in combat operations alongside Russian Forces," Mr. Syrskyi wrote on Facebook of his conversation with Christopher Cavoli, a senior U.S. general who heads the U.S. European Command.

Mr. Syrskyi said the situation in front-line sectors of the more than 2-1/2-year-old war with Russia remained "difficult and show signs of escalation".

