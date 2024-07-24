ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine city that may house F-16s fears Russian reprisal

Published - July 24, 2024 11:27 am IST - Starokostiantyniv

Starokostiantyniv residents fear increased bombardments with the arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine

AFP

File photo of a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet | Photo Credit: AFP

With its castle, medieval tower and river-side beach, the western Ukrainian tourist town of Starokostiantyniv does not seem an obvious target for Russian missile and drone strikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

But a major airbase across the Sluch river has put the town firmly in Russia’s sights — and locals fear the imminent arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will only intensify the bombardments.

NATO begins sending F-16 jets in new support for Ukraine

“We are super nervous about the arrival of the F-16s. If they park them here, the number of attacks will only go up,” said Olena Shpachenko, a guide at the town’s history museum.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyiv says the advanced U.S.-made fighters, some already being transferred to Ukraine, will help it better protect its skies and compete with Russia for air superiority.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Russia has intensified its bombing of Ukrainian air bases — including Starokostiantyniv, home to the Seventh Tactical Aviation Bridge — and pledged to target F-16s.

In a show of force earlier this month, Moscow hit three Ukrainian airfields in as many days.

12 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine, rescue work continues at destroyed apartment building

Ukraine and its Western partners have not given any official indication of where the F-16s will be based. A Western defence industry source said the Starokostiantyniv airfield — equipped with Soviet-era partially underground shelters — is an ideal candidate. Residents, used to the roar of jets even before the war, say tensions in the city are ratcheting up. “The authorities held a large-scale exercise in the event of a nuclear strike. They believe the base is a prime target for Moscow,” said Ms. Shpachenko. 

“We pray that the F-16s don’t wind up here,” she said. Even if Ukraine’s air defences intercept Russian missiles targeting the base, “debris will rain down on the city,” she feared.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US