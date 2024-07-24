GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine city that may house F-16s fears Russian reprisal

Starokostiantyniv residents fear increased bombardments with the arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine

Published - July 24, 2024 11:27 am IST - Starokostiantyniv

AFP
File photo of a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet

File photo of a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet | Photo Credit: AFP

With its castle, medieval tower and river-side beach, the western Ukrainian tourist town of Starokostiantyniv does not seem an obvious target for Russian missile and drone strikes.

But a major airbase across the Sluch river has put the town firmly in Russia’s sights — and locals fear the imminent arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will only intensify the bombardments.

NATO begins sending F-16 jets in new support for Ukraine

“We are super nervous about the arrival of the F-16s. If they park them here, the number of attacks will only go up,” said Olena Shpachenko, a guide at the town’s history museum.

Kyiv says the advanced U.S.-made fighters, some already being transferred to Ukraine, will help it better protect its skies and compete with Russia for air superiority.

Russia has intensified its bombing of Ukrainian air bases — including Starokostiantyniv, home to the Seventh Tactical Aviation Bridge — and pledged to target F-16s.

In a show of force earlier this month, Moscow hit three Ukrainian airfields in as many days.

12 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine, rescue work continues at destroyed apartment building

Ukraine and its Western partners have not given any official indication of where the F-16s will be based. A Western defence industry source said the Starokostiantyniv airfield — equipped with Soviet-era partially underground shelters — is an ideal candidate. Residents, used to the roar of jets even before the war, say tensions in the city are ratcheting up. “The authorities held a large-scale exercise in the event of a nuclear strike. They believe the base is a prime target for Moscow,” said Ms. Shpachenko. 

“We pray that the F-16s don’t wind up here,” she said. Even if Ukraine’s air defences intercept Russian missiles targeting the base, “debris will rain down on the city,” she feared.

Related Topics

aviation safety / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.