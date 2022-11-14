  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine, China-U.S. frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Monday on the sidelines of the Bali G20 summit

November 14, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - NUSA DUA (INDONESIA)

AP
Mounted police patrol for the G20 Bali Summit at The Nusa Dua on November 13, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.

Mounted police patrol for the G20 Bali Summit at The Nusa Dua on November 13, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday.

With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation partly brought on by the war, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that ending the conflict would be the “single best thing that we can do for the global economy.”

The View From India | Why the G20 matters for India

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, writing in the newspaper The Telegraph, called Russia a “rogue state” and slammed its President, Vladimir Putin, for staying away.

“Leaders take responsibility. They show up. Yet, at the G-20 summit in Indonesia this week, one seat will remain vacant," wrote Mr. Sunak, who took office last month. “The man who is responsible for so much bloodshed in Ukraine and economic strife around the world will not be there to face his peers. He won’t even attempt to explain his actions."

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak having a bilateral meeting at the Art Cafe Bumbu Bali on November 14, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak having a bilateral meeting at the Art Cafe Bumbu Bali on November 14, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Pressures have been mounting as Russian attacks destroy vital infrastructure in Ukraine, adding to miseries in damaged cities just as winter cold takes hold.

The G-20 meetings provide another opportunity for leaders to show unity in their support for Ukraine, discussions that “are inseparable from those on how we can strengthen our collective security," Mr. Sunak said.

In myriad ways, the war's repercussions have encompassed the globe as disruptions to grain shipments and energy supplies have pushed costs of living sharply higher.

Comment | The legacy of Bandung for the G20 summit in Bali

“Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine is creating food and energy crises. It’s disrupting supply chains and raising the cost of living. Families are worried that they’re not going to be able to put food on the table or won’t be able to heat their homes during winter,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a business conference on the sidelines of the G-20 meetings.

ALSO READ
G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund at Indonesian summit

Most vital for countries threatened with famine is whether Russia will agree to extend the U.N. Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is up for renewal on Saturday.

The deal, reached in July, enabled major global grain producer Ukraine to resume exports from ports that had been largely blocked for months because of the war. Russia briefly pulled out of the deal but rejoined it days later.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that he was “hopeful" the initiative will be renewed after progress was made on resolving issues related to payments for Russian exports of food and fertilizers.

The effort helped stabilize markets and bring down food prices, he said.

“I’m hopeful that our efforts will go on being successful and we will be able to remove the last obstacles."

ALSO READ
India’s G20 presidency and food security

Mr. Guterres said he was happy that U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Monday in their first face-to-face encounter since Mr. Biden took office in January 2021.

Cooperation between the two largest economies is vital for global efforts to curb the carbon emissions that cause climate change, among other issues, he said.

The meeting between Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi on the eve of the start of the formal G-20 summit meetings was a step toward finding common ground despite antagonisms over trade, technology and other issues as relations have grown increasingly strained.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 14, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In opening the meeting, Mr. Biden said the two countries shared a responsibility to “prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation.”

Mr. Xi said he hoped they would “chart the right course for the China-U.S. relationship.”

ALSO READ
We want G20 heads to meet, solve issues: Indonesian envoy to India Ina Krisnamurthi

Chinese officials have condemned the Biden administration's decision last month to block exports of advanced computer chips to China — a national security move that bolsters U.S. competition against Beijing.

U.S. officials said no joint statement was expected after the meeting with Mr. Xi and suggested policy breakthroughs were unlikely.

But even having top leaders of the two sides meet after a long hiatus during the pandemic is progress of a kind that might facilitate more productive talks in the larger G-20 meeting, which includes 19 of the largest economies and the European Union. Another 10 countries were invited as guests.

The G-20 was founded in 1999 as a forum for cooperation on economic and financial matters. In 2009, top G-20 leaders began holding annual meetings to craft a response to the global financial crisis.

ALSO READ
PM Modi unveils logo, theme, website of G20 presidency

The group consists of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. Spain holds a permanent guest seat.

“The G-20 was made for moments like these and built for these challenges," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the “B-20" business conference, which wrapped up on Monday.

“We can achieve far more together than we ever could alone," he said.

Related Topics

G20 / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / China / USA

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.