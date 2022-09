Bags with dead bodies are seen during the exhumation in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on Sept. 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian officials say 436 bodies have been exhumed from a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium, 30 of them with visible signs of torture.

The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synyehubov, and the region's police chief, Volodymyr Tymoshko, told reporters in Izium on Friday that three more grave sites have been located in areas retaken by Ukrainian forces in a counteroffensive this month.