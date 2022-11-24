Ukraine battles to restore power after latest Russian barrage

November 24, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Kyiv

Ukraine struggled Thursday to repair its battered power and water services after Russia targeted the electricity grid with dozens of cruise missiles and temperatures plunged.

The attacks also left multiple people dead in Ukraine. The Ukrainian energy system is on the brink of collapse and millions have been subjected to emergency blackouts for weeks due to systematic Russian bombardments of the grid.

Dire consequences

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of “life-threatening” consequences and estimated that millions could leave their homes as a result. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said more than two-thirds of the capital was still cut off on Thursday despite municipal workers in Kyiv restoring some water service overnight. ö

Ukraine’s military accused Russian forces of firing around 70 cruise missiles at targets across the country on Wednesday and of deploying attack drones.

Moscow’s targeting of Ukrainian power facilities is their latest strategy hoping to force capitulation after nine months of war that has seen Russian forces fail in most of their stated territorial objectives.