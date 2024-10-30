ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine and South Korea agree to deepen security cooperation

Published - October 30, 2024 12:28 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian President discusses North Korean troops aiding Russia with South Korean president, agreeing to strengthen security cooperation

AFP

A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. File | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) that he had discussed the deployment of North Korean troops to aid Russia with South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, and agreed to strengthen security cooperation.

The call between the leaders came as concern among Ukraine’s allies is mounting over the apparent transfer of thousands of North Korean soldiers to Russia to bolster Moscow’s invasion efforts.

“We discussed the involvement of North Korean military forces in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conclusion is clear: this war is becoming internationalised, extending beyond two countries,” Mr. Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

President Yoon meanwhile described the North Korean troop transfer as “unprecedented and dangerous” and urged “close communication and counteractions going forward”.

Mr. Zelenskyy and Mr. Yoon, according to readouts of the call from their offices, confirmed that South Korea and Ukraine would send delegations to each other’s countries to deepen security and intelligence cooperation.

Mr. Yoon, according to his office, said South Korea would continue to back peace “while working with allies to explore additional cooperation measures for the people of Ukraine”.

News of the leaders’ telephone call came just after North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Russia for an official visit.

