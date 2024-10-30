GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine and South Korea agree to deepen security cooperation

Ukrainian President discusses North Korean troops aiding Russia with South Korean president, agreeing to strengthen security cooperation

Published - October 30, 2024 12:28 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

AFP
A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. File

A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. File | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) that he had discussed the deployment of North Korean troops to aid Russia with South Korea’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol, and agreed to strengthen security cooperation.

The call between the leaders came as concern among Ukraine’s allies is mounting over the apparent transfer of thousands of North Korean soldiers to Russia to bolster Moscow’s invasion efforts.

“We discussed the involvement of North Korean military forces in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conclusion is clear: this war is becoming internationalised, extending beyond two countries,” Mr. Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

South Korean intelligence says North is sending troops to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine: reports

President Yoon meanwhile described the North Korean troop transfer as “unprecedented and dangerous” and urged “close communication and counteractions going forward”.

Mr. Zelenskyy and Mr. Yoon, according to readouts of the call from their offices, confirmed that South Korea and Ukraine would send delegations to each other’s countries to deepen security and intelligence cooperation.

South Korea will consider supplying arms to Ukraine after Russia and North Korea sign strategic pact

Mr. Yoon, according to his office, said South Korea would continue to back peace “while working with allies to explore additional cooperation measures for the people of Ukraine”.

News of the leaders’ telephone call came just after North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Russia for an official visit.

Published - October 30, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Ukraine / South Korea / international relations / diplomacy / security / security measures

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.