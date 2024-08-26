ADVERTISEMENT

U.K. woman marks 102nd birthday with 'scary' skydive

Published - August 26, 2024 02:26 pm IST - London

The skydive at Beccles Airfield involved Ms. Baillie jumping from a height of more than 2,100 metres, with an assistant strapped into the harness with her

AFP

A British woman on Sunday celebrated her 102nd birthday by skydiving out of a plane and said she hoped her daredevil antics might inspire other elderly people to stay active.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manette Baillie said it was "a bit scary", adding "I must admit I shut my eyes very firmly."

Ms. Baillie told BBC radio she just wanted "other people who are getting towards 80 and 90 not to give up anything. Just keep going".

ADVERTISEMENT

It's not the first time the centenarian from the village of Benhall Green in eastern England has taken on a daredevil challenge.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She drove around the Silverstone motor racing circuit in a Ferrari at 210 kilometres per hour (130 miles per hour) to mark her 100th birthday two years ago.

The skydive at Beccles Airfield involved Ms. Baillie jumping from a height of more than 2,100 metres (6,900 feet), with an assistant strapped into the harness with her.

Ms. Baillie said earlier she had been spurred into action after hearing about a friend's 85-year-old father who had done a skydive.

"If an 85-year-old man can do it, so can I," she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

United Kingdom

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US