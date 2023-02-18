HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.K. will help other countries willing to send aircraft to Ukraine, says Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has joined former British leaders Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in providing strong support to Ukraine

February 18, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - MUNICH

Reuters
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, on February 18, 2023.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, on February 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Britain offered to help other countries which were willing to send aircraft to Ukraine now, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on February 18, 2023, as he urged allies to maintain their support in the war against Russia.

Mr. Sunak has joined former British leaders Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in providing strong support to Ukraine, including through the delivery of weapons and training of troops.

It has so far refused to send fighter jets but Mr. Sunak said on February 18, 2023 that Britain could help in other ways.

"Where other countries are able to provide aircraft immediately, the United Kingdom will happily support them in doing that," he told the annual Munich Security Conference.

He also said Western allies should consider how to ensure that Russia pays towards the reconstruction of Ukraine once the war has ended, and said the global community needed to recognise that a new framework was required to maintain long-term security.

"From human rights to reckless nuclear threats, from Georgia to Moldova, Russia has committed violation after violation against countries outside the collective security of NATO," he said.

“And the international community’s response has not been strong enough.”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.